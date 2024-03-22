Yankees Linked to $1.5 Million Former Fan Favorite as Possible Trade Target

As the New York Yankees prepare for the 2024 season, a big question must be answered regarding how they’ll fill the void left by Gerrit Cole’s injury. But now that third baseman DJ LeMahieu is also dealing with an injury, could the Bombers look to make a trade for Detroit Tigers infielder Gio Urshela?

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch floated it as an idea on March 18. “Here’s something: Gio Urshela isn’t a lock to win the everyday 3B job for the Tigers. Could the Yankees swing a trade?” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's something: Gio Urshela isn't a lock to win the everyday 3B job for the Tigers. Could the Yankees swing a trade? — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 18, 2024

LeMahieu was expected to be the Yankees’ starting third baseman. He’s now dealing with a bone bruise in his right foot that’s putting his status for Opening Day in doubt. Oswald Peraza would’ve been the next player in line to take his place, but he’s sidelined with a shoulder injury. That leaves utility fielder Oswaldo Cabrera as another internal option. However, he’s struggled to a .209/.292/.302 line in 48 plate appearances this spring. His taking over third base for the time being would also leave New York’s bench short on depth.

That’s where Urshela could come into play. New York had interest in bringing the former Yankee back to the Bronx this winter before he signed a $1.5 million deal with Detroit.

Urshela Found Himself During His First Tour in the Bronx

The 32-year-old spent three seasons with the Yankees, playing for New York between 2019 and 2021. His tenure in the Bronx was some of his best work as a big leaguer — especially at the plate.

Before landing with the Yankees, he appeared in parts of three seasons for the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays between 2015 and 2018. Urshela’s offense left a lot to be desired across 499 plate appearances. The infielder hit .225/.274/.316 with eight home runs and 39 RBI.

Everything changed in the Bronx. Across 1,099 plate appearances, Urshela hit .292/.335/.480 with 41 homers and 153 RBI. This offensive production has mostly held up with the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels (despite 2023 being shortened because of an injury). Urshela has hit .290/.335/.413 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI through his last 779 trips to the plate, per Baseball-Reference.

This Type of Deal Would Fit Within the Yankees’ Budget

The Yankees are dealing with high expectations ahead of the 2024 season. Despite major offseason moves, roster questions remain because of spring training injuries. While dealing with Cole’s expected absence, New York continued entertaining the idea of signing 2023 National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell before he landed with the San Francisco Giants.

General manager Brian Cashman is still pursuing potential pitching upgrades, which includes re-opening negotiations with former Yankee hurler Jordan Montgomery. However, a potential hurdle to a reunion is the southpaw’s asking price. Montgomery is still seeking a long-term deal worth about $172 million. Since the Yankees are over the highest luxury-tax limit, every dollar they spend is accompanied by a 110% tax.

That makes big acquisitions like bringing back Monty tough to figure out. But for someone like Urshela, who is playing on a one-year, $1.5 million deal for 2024, it’s much easier to swallow that potential cost and the tax on top of it.