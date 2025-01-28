Insider Expects Yankees ‘To Come Back Around’ And Trade For $260 Million Star

The New York Yankees were rumored to be in the running to trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

However, those rumors have quieted down, as spring training is less than a month away. But, MLB.com insider Bryan Hoch appeared on SNY on January 27 and revealed he expects the Yankees to come around and try to make a move to acquire Arenado.

“Another infielder would be ideal,” Hoch said on SNY. “And you know, I tell you what, I keep waiting for them to come back around Nolan Arenado because that’s somebody that the Cardinals are motivated to move before Opening Day. I know that stalled out a little bit but the Yankees right now have DJ LeMahieu in the infield, so I know a big part of that is moving Marcus Stroman, potentially that contract, that salary, so maybe there’s some movement there that happens.”

Arenado is in the sixth year of his eight-year $260 million deal. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner would solidify the Yankees’ third base position. It would also allow Jazz Chisholm Jr. to shift to second base.

St. Louis is looking to trade Arenado and Hoch believes the Yankees will be back in on him and look to make a move for him. With the Cardinals in 2024, Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Cardinals Still Looking to Trade Arenado

St. Louis entered the offseason with hopes of clearing salary and Arenado’s name immediately became involved in trade rumors.

However, with spring training rapidly approaching, the Cardinals have still yet to trade him. But, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak says the focus is to still find a trade involving Arenado.

“Well, I’m hopeful,” Mozeliak said. “When you say ‘confident’ or ‘putting odds on it,’ I think it’s still a flip of a coin. I know that it’s a top priority for the organization and myself. So, I’ll be laser-focused on that until it’s not. I think priority one, two, and three is still (trading) Nolan.”

St. Louis did have a deal in place to trade Arenado to the Houston Astros but the third baseman blocked the deal as he has a no-trade clause.

Mozeliak, meanwhile, says he wants patience as he looks to trade Arenado.

“It is the linchpin, but there is nothing that I can do to move it faster,” Mozeliak said. “We are in a holding pattern, and all I ask is for a little patience on this, because regardless of what I want to do or the team wants to do, that’s not how this works.”

Arenado is also a five-year Silver Slugger Award.

Yankees Could Start LeMahieu At Third

If New York doesn’t trade for Arenado, they could start LeMahieu at third base.

MLB insider Jorge Castillo of ESPN says LeMahieu is the prominent option for the Yankees to start at third.

“The Yankees quickly executed a series of moves in their pivot from Juan Soto, raising the floor on a roster that was top-heavy in 2024. But they could use either a second baseman or third baseman to complete their offseason. If the Yankees acquire a third baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr. would play second base, or third if they acquire a second baseman,” Castillo wrote in an ESPN article.

LeMahieu battled injuries last season as he appeared in just 67 games.