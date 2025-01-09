Trade Pitch Has Red Sox Acquiring $260 Million Star in 3-Player Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox have been linked to Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado as the team could look to acquire a third baseman.

With Boston likely to add a bat, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer shared a trade prediction that sees the Red Sox acquiring Arenado in a blockbuster deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Red Sox acquire:

Cardinals acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Boston would acquire Areando for a top prospect and an MLB player.

Arenado would be the Red Sox’s starting third baseman which would shift Rafael Devers to first base or DH. The third baseman is entering the sixth year of his eight-year $260 million deal. Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner as he would bolster Boston’s defense at third. In 2024 with the Cardinals, he hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs.

In return, Boston would send Yoshida to St. Louis who hasn’t lived up to expectations. The Red Sox signed Yoshida in December of 2022 to a five-year $90 million deal. The Japanese outfielder was expected to be a big bat, but he has struggled to adjust to the majors. He was primarily used as a DH in 2024 as he hit .280 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs as the power hasn’t been there.

The big part of the return for the Cardinals would be getting Cespedes who’s the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect. The shortstop signed as an International free agent in 2023. He’s expected to reach the majors in 2028 and last season in Rookie Ball he hit .319 with 5 home runs and 24 RBIs.

Analyst Makes Case for Red Sox to Acquire Arenado

The proposed deal does make sense for both sides as St. Louis is looking to get off of Arenado’s contract. Boston, meanwhile, gets a star third baseman while only giving up their fifth-ranked prospect while also getting off of Yoshida’s contract.

Rymer, meanwhile, believes the Red Sox would be a much better team with the trade happening.

“Though Arenado isn’t a perfect fit for the Red Sox, having him at third base with Rafael Devers shifting to first base would upgrade their infield defense. Arenado also has the right-handed stick that Boston has been looking for. Meanwhile, Yoshida must go after consecutive 1.4-rWAR seasons. And in this case, his going would open up the DH slot for Triston Casas,” Rymer wrote.

As for the Cardinals, Rymer believes St. Louis would benefit from getting off of Arenado’s contract. They also would get a prospect in Cespedes which is the key reason for St. Louis pulling the trigger on the trade.

“Frankly, Arenado’s trade value is so diminished that they may not have a choice. At least they’d save some money in this deal. Yoshida is owed $55.8 million, whereas the Cardinals owe Arenado $64 million,” Rymer wrote. “This would otherwise be a prospect purchase for the Cardinals, with the 19-year-old Cespedes bringing a strong bat to St. Louis’ system.”

Boston is Arenado’s Preferred Destination

Arenado’s name has come up in trade talks all offseason.

The third baseman used his no-trade clause to block a trade to the Houston Astros. According to Chris Costillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive, Arenado would like to be traded to Boston.

“Boston is a preferred destination — if not the preferred destination — for Arenado, a hot trade candidate who has a full no-trade clause, industry sources said Sunday,” the article read. “The 33-year-old has already invoked that clause to control his future once, blocking a trade to Houston in late December. If the Red Sox and Cardinals were to match up on value, there would be no hesitation on Arenado’s end to accept the deal.”

Arenado is a five-time Silver Slugger winner and 3-time NL home run leader.