Insider reveals why Juan Soto hasn't spoken to former Yankees' teammates.

Juan Soto was the top free agent available and he ended up leaving the New York Yankees to sign a 15-year deal with the New York Mets.

At his introductory press conference, Soto revealed he hasn’t talked to any of his former Yankees teammates since becoming a free agent. The news was surprising as many thought he would be in touch with them as he pondered his future.

“I haven’t talked to any of those guys,” Soto said. “We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after I (had) this process, I haven’t talked to anyone (on the Yankees).”

After Soto’s comment went viral, MLB insider Bob Nightengale took to X to reveal why he didn’t speak to his former teammates.

“The reason there was no communication between Juan Soto and his former Yankee teammates simply is that Soto changed his cell phone number. He was bombarded by outside calls during his free agency and wanted privacy. Soto now is reaching out to former Yankee teammates,” Nightengale reported.

Nightengale claims Soto getting a new number made him unreachable from his former teammates. But, the star outfielder is now starting to reach out to his former teammates after he officially signed with the Mets.

Soto signed a 15-year $765 million deal with the Mets.

Soto Says Yankees Did Everything to Retain Him

The superstar outfielder was the top free agent available and is one of the best players in baseball.

At his press conference, Soto said the Yankees did everything in their power to sign him.

“I don’t think it was the Mets over the Yankees,” Soto said. “I think it was five teams that (were) right there on the table. It had anything to do with the Mets over the Yankees. I think we had all five teams pushing until the last moment, until the last time of making the decision. And we went over to the Mets.”

Soto says every team made a good pitch, including the Yankees, but he ended up deciding to sign with the Mets.

“I had other four teams doing the same thing and trying to make me comfortable,” said Soto. “And at the end of the day, we looked at everything. We looked at the chances, and we looked at what the other teams wanted to do and what everyone wants to do for the next 15 years. And I think we have the best chance over here.”

Soto is a four-time All-Star.

New York GM Discusses Soto Negotiation

The Yankees were considered front runners with the Mets for Soto.

Ultimately, Soto decided to pick the Mets and it came out afterward that the Yankees wouldn’t offer him a suite at games. However, New York general manager Brian Cashman didn’t think that was the deciding factor.

“I don’t think the suite is a possession arrow one way or the other, especially when you’re making that kind of money,” Cashman said. “We provide a suite for the family members, for the wives. We’re probably one of the more unique organizations that provide seats outside automatically, but we do provide a suite because of the weather. If they want to be upstairs, they have a choice. We have a great family room set up with babysitting. It’s a great, safe setup to take care of families.

“When we have a roster with a lot of great players and high-end players, we’ve gone through a process in previous negotiations where (suite discussions occurred) and that is what we did. We’re gonna honor those. No regrets there,” Cashman added.

Since losing out on Soto, the Yankees have signed ace starter Max Fried and traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams.