Yankees Make Historic Move on $218 Million Star in 1st Deal After Juan Soto

The New York Yankees made history with Max Fried's new contract.

The New York Yankees made the club’s first major move since receiving the disappointing news that Juan Soto was joining the rival New York Mets. New York is bolstering the team’s strength at pitching by signing Atlanta Braves two-time All-Star Max Fried.

While nowhere near Soto’s $765 million deal, Fried made history with an eight-year, $218 million contract which featured the largest guaranteed money for a left-handed pitcher.

“BREAKING: Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a eight-year, $218 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan detailed in a December 10, 2024, message on X. “It is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher.”

If there is a silver lining with losing Soto, it does allow the Yankees to potentially use this money on a package of new players. Fried brings an impressive resume to the Big Apple including being a two-time All-Star, former World Series champ and three-time Gold Glove winner.

The left-handed pitcher has won double-digit games in three of the last four seasons. Fried went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA while notching 166 strikeouts for the Braves in 2024.

The Yankees Beat Out the Red Sox, Blue Jays & Rangers to Sign Ex-Braves Star Pitcher Max Fried: Report

The Yankees faced plenty of competition to land Fried. New York was able to beat out a number of teams for Fried including the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers, per Passan.

“The Yankees made the move for Fried — who was also pursued by the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers — two days after outfielder Juan Soto left for the rival Mets on the largest contract in professional sports history,” Passan wrote on December 10, story titled, “Sources: LHP Max Fried, Yankees reach 8-year, $218M deal.”

“… His $218 million deal exceeds that of David Price, who signed with the Red Sox for $217 million in 2015. Price and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw ($215 million) are the only other left-handed pitchers to receive $200 million contracts.”

Could the Yankees Make a Run at Astros 2-Time All-Star Alex Bregman?

All eyes will now be on the Yankees’ next move as the team looks to replace some of Soto’s hitting production. Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is a name who has been floated as a potential option for the Yankees. The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner is not convinced that Bregman would be the best use of New York’s resources.

“Free agency offers plenty of options, too,” Kepner explained in a December 11, article titled, “The Yankees can’t replace Juan Soto. But their pivot plan has a powerful echo.” “Third baseman Alex Bregman, a right-handed pull hitter, may not be a good fit for Yankee Stadium, especially considering the contract he’ll command.

“Bregman is the highest-ranked unsigned position player on The Athletic’s free agent big board, followed by four others with more power who play positions the Yankees must fill.”

With the Yankees bolstering their pitching by signing Fried, the club will need to find some additional hitting solutions with Soto now playing for the team’s crosstown rival.