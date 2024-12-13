Yankees Part Ways with Nestor Cortes in Deal for ‘Elite’ All-Star

Nestor Cortes pitching during Game One of the 2024 World Series.

The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to free agency. But they’re not letting that dissuade them from upgrading a roster that made it to last year’s World Series.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams is on his way to the Bronx via trade. New York is sending lefty starter Nestor Cortes and second base prospect Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee.

Williams is a sixth-year reliever and was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023. He made 22 appearances with the Brewers last season, giving up only one home run and recording a 1.25 ERA.

For the Yankees, 2024 was a down year for Cortes, who started 31 games, finishing with a 9-10 record and 3.77 ERA. He’ll get an opportunity to bounce back next season with Milwaukee.

Durbin isn’t listed on MLB’s Top-100 Prospects. Passan called him a “high-floor guy” for the Brewers.

“Caleb Durbin has a unique profile,” Passan tweeted on December 13. “He’s only 5-foot-6 but plays everywhere — 2B, 3B, SS, CF — and has incredible bat-to-ball skills. In 1,216 minor league PA, he has slashed .269/.374/.407 with 134 walks, 111 strikeouts and 110 stolen bases. A high-floor guy for Milwaukee.”

No Soto, no hesitation for the Yankees, who are regrouping and putting together a contending roster for 2025.

This story will be updated.