Yankees Slugger Juan Soto Is 4 Home Runs Away From an Impressive Milestone

The New York Yankees had an active winter following a disappointing 82-80 performance in 2023. General manager Brian Cashman made several moves to overhaul his 2024 roster. However, the crown jewel was acquiring outfielder Juan Soto via trade with the San Diego Padres in December.

A quick start from Soto and others has helped the Bombers jump to the top of the American League East standings through the regular season’s first two-plus weeks. The 25-year-old left-handed slugger has also made some headway on a particular goal of his: hitting a home run in every active MLB stadium.

“I want to finish all 30 ballparks, to hit a homer in all 30 ballparks,” Soto said on February 26, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “That’s my goal for this year.”

Heading into 2024, the parks Soto still had to check off his list included Progressive Field in Cleveland, Angel Stadium, Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Globe Life Field in Arlington and T-Mobile Park in Seattle, per YES Network’s James Smythe.

Soto visited Progressive Field from April 12-14 and checked that park off his list:

His next opportunity to cross a park off will be May 28-30 when the Yankees visit the Angels. But after that, he’ll need to wait a bit. New York will be at Guaranteed Rate Field from August 12-14, Globe Life Field from September 2-4 and T-Mobile Park from September 17-19.

Where Are Juan Soto’s Favorite Places to Hit a Home Run?

Since he’s already homered in 26 of 30 parks, where has he done the most damage upon stepping into the batter’s box? Two need to be thrown out because he used to call them home. While playing for the Washington Nationals, he slugged 50 dingers at Nationals Park. During his year-plus with the Padres, he slugged another 17 at Petco Park.

But after that, he’s had the most fun visiting other National League East teams. Soto has registered just five homers in 45 games played at loanDepot park in Miami. However, he’s slugged 10-plus everywhere else.

This includes 11 at Citi Field while playing the New York Mets, 12 at Truist Park against the Atlanta Braves and 13 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Can the New York Yankees Retain Juan Soto This Winter?

Soto is a Yankee for the 2024 season. Beyond that is up for discussion, though. The Scott Boras client is set to hit free agency in November. He’s also set himself up for a ridiculous payday.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton projects his potential value at 14 years and $540 million. Cashman and Co. are expected to do what they can to try and retain the outfielder. But it won’t come without plenty of competition. The Bombers’ biggest potential obstacle to re-signing Soto might come across town from the Mets. SNY’s Andy Martino reported on February 18 that the Mets were preparing for a bidding war in free agency.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post thinks Soto is perfect for the Big Apple. However, he’s also unsure whether he’ll stay in the Bronx or head to Queens for the long haul. It’ll be an interesting situation to watch unfold as he could become baseball’s second-ever $500 million player.