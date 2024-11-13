Yankees Among Suitors for $125 Million Nestor Cortes Replacement

During the trade deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Yankees made starting pitcher Nestor Cortes available. Cortes has since been viewed as a trade chip, given that the Yankees could use a better starter than the left-hander in their rotation.

There are options for them on the free agency market this winter, including right-hander Jack Flaherty. Flaherty had a bounce-back campaign, putting up numbers that should get him paid handsomely. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that he might not reach $100 million, but that the Yankees, interested in him at the deadline, “could be in” on him again.

“Jack Flaherty, right-handed starter: There’s a chance Flaherty doesn’t reach $100 million, but his doing so is enough of a possibility to warrant his inclusion in this tier,” Passan wrote on November 12. “He threw 162 innings in 2024, the most he had in five years, and booked a 5-to-1 strikeout-walk ratio.

“If the Washington Nationals decide to spend on an anchor for their rotation, Flaherty could make sense. And the Yankees — who killed a deal for Flaherty at the trade deadline out of concerns about his back — could be in again.”

Could Flaherty Get Over $100 Million?

Flaherty getting over $100 million wouldn’t come as a surprise. Whether that’d be with the New York Yankees is one thing, but a team paying him that amount wouldn’t be a bad decision.

The right-hander is coming off the best season of his career, proving why he’s worthy of a $100-plus million deal. His strikeout stuff was among the best in baseball, a promising sign as he looks to continue dominating in the future.

The recently turned 29-year-old struck out 194 hitters in 162.0 innings pitched and was a big help to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second half and postseason. For the Yankees, that’s another aspect to consider. They need a high-end starter when it matters most, and he proved to be just that.

With all that in mind, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports predicted Flaherty would land a five-year, $125 million deal.

“Flaherty enjoyed a resurgent season split across the Tigers and Dodgers, ensuring he won’t have to settle for another one-year agreement this winter,” Anderson wrote on November 12. “It’s to be seen how much teams buy into his return to form, making it tricky to manufacture a contract guess. It only takes one True Believer for Flaherty to net something akin to the first contract Zack Wheeler signed with the Phillies.”

Yankees Could Get Something Back for Cortes

If the New York Yankees were to re-sign Juan Soto, land Flaherty, and move Cortes for a player of need at a different position, they’d have one of the best winters in Major League Baseball.

It’s uncertain how realistic that is given Flaherty’s contract expectations, but the right-hander would fit in well with this rotation. Cortes is in arbitration, so he’ll likely get a deal much lower than Flaherty’s prediction. Still, spending is a must if the Yankees are serious about winning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers gave every team in baseball a blueprint, and it’s time for the Yankees to follow it.