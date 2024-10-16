Yankees Trade Pitch Would Move Cortes for Two-Time Dodgers All-Star

The New York Yankees took a commanding 2-0 series lead in the American League Championship Series on October 15, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3. The Yankees’ pitching staff has continued to throw the baseball at a high level despite not having Nestor Cortes due to the left-hander’s left flexor strain.
If the Yankees win a World Series without Cortes, they could look to move him this winter. Even if they don’t, he could be a player who helps them get back a return at other positions of need.
Grant Young of Sports Illustrated proposed an intriguing deal that could make sense for both sides. Young’s pitch would send Cortes to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Max Muncy.
“If the Yankees were to trade Cortes away, the question would be what pieces they’d look for in return — and which teams they’d willingly trade Cortes to,” Young wrote on October 15. “Given the Yankees’ struggles at both corner infield positions this season, there’s a good chance they’ll try to find an improvement at either spot this winter. And an October 15 article from Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer suggested that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar slugger Max Muncy could be on the trading block this offseason…
“Muncy has hit two big home runs for the Dodgers this postseason (including one against the New York Mets on Monday) and has experience playing both first and third base. Given that the Dodgers’ rotation has been injury-plagued, adding a versatile lefty like Cortes via trade for 2025 would make a lot of sense.”
Cortes Viewed as Trade Chip
The New York Yankees seem set with their bullpen and rotation moving forward, barring health. While Cortes, a one-time All-Star, posted a 2.44 EA just two seasons ago, he has a 4.09 ERA since.
Moving him to upgrade another position shouldn’t be out of the picture for the Yankees.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him one of the top 25 trade chips of the offseason, highlighting that teams could be interested in acquiring him.
“Cortes saw his name surface in rumors at the 2024 deadline, with the Yankees set to move him if they had landed one of their top targets on the trade market.
“Between those rumblings and his public disapproval when he was briefly moved to the bullpen in September, it feels like a breakup is coming,” Reuter wrote on October 14. “With a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 174.1 innings, plenty of teams would be interested if he is legitimately shopped.”
Why the Dodgers Would Make This Deal
Despite being in the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been derailed by injuries on the mound.
With some of their arms uncertain to return at the start of the 2025 season, the Dodgers could be interested in landing Cortes to fill in.
They might not be willing to trade Muncy, a two-time All-Star, but on paper, this trade would make sense for both sides.
The New York Yankees could use some help on the corners, and Muncy, who’s posted a career OPS+ of 123, would be an excellent solution to those problems.
Muncy will hit free agency in 2026, so the Yankees would eventually have to get a deal done.
Already 34-years-old, that price shouldn’t be too high.
