Yankees Trade Pitch Would Move Cortes for Two-Time Dodgers All-Star

The New York Yankees took a commanding 2-0 series lead in the American League Championship Series on October 15, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3. The Yankees’ pitching staff has continued to throw the baseball at a high level despite not having Nestor Cortes due to the left-hander’s left flexor strain.

If the Yankees win a World Series without Cortes, they could look to move him this winter. Even if they don’t, he could be a player who helps them get back a return at other positions of need.

Grant Young of Sports Illustrated proposed an intriguing deal that could make sense for both sides. Young’s pitch would send Cortes to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Max Muncy.

Cortes Viewed as Trade Chip

The New York Yankees seem set with their bullpen and rotation moving forward, barring health. While Cortes, a one-time All-Star, posted a 2.44 EA just two seasons ago, he has a 4.09 ERA since.

Moving him to upgrade another position shouldn’t be out of the picture for the Yankees.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him one of the top 25 trade chips of the offseason, highlighting that teams could be interested in acquiring him.