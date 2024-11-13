Yankees’ Soto Crushes Ohtani’s Contract in Latest Prediction

The contract Juan Soto is looking at seemingly only increases with each passing day. The left-handed hitting outfielder deserves everything coming his way, but for the New York Yankees, they might very well have to hand over the biggest contract in Major League Baseball history.

Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million deal isn’t expected to be broken by Soto. However, regarding AAV, Soto could be looking at a deal past Ohtani’s present-day value of $46 million. In the latest prediction, Soto landed a $50 million AAV deal. R.J. Anderson predicted he’d grab a $600 million contract over 12 years.

“The industry folks I’ve polled on Soto’s contract have predicted a number in the $500 million-plus range. I’m going significantly higher than that because I think the conditions are ripe for Scott Boras to land a deal that surpasses expectations,” Anderson wrote on November 13.

“Soto is a generational talent just entering his prime years who has both New York teams (among others) pursuing him. Maybe even this number proves conservative — especially if Boras dips his toe into the heavy deferral waters fished last winter by Shohei Ohtani.”

Yankees Rivals Are Interested in Soto

It’s a real possibility that rival teams are showing interest in Soto to raise the New York Yankees’ price, but the idea of someone else signing him isn’t out of the picture.

In fact, the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, two of the Yankees’ biggest rivals, are expected to meet with Soto in the near future. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Red Sox and Soto will meet this week, adding that the Mets also have a scheduled meeting with the star.

“Another team with Soto at the top of its want list: Boston. The Red Sox also have a meeting on the books with Soto this week, and, like the Blue Jays, their aggressiveness extends into the starting pitching market as well,” Passan wrote on November 12.

“The two favorites in the Soto derby, the Mets and Yankees, also have meetings scheduled, according to sources. (Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed theirs.) The Mets’ pursuit has gotten a hand from shortstop Francisco Lindor, who would love another star in Queens and has taken a role in recruiting Soto, while the Yankees can point to Soto’s excellence in the Bronx this season as a precursor for more.”

Soto’s Decision Might Not Take Long

Around Major League Baseball, many expected the New York Yankees to wait a bit for Soto’s decision. With a free agency as big as his, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Yankees and other teams in negotiations with him heading into February.

However, according to Passan, he expects his free agency decision to be made in the near future, writing that it won’t go into the new year.

“Soon enough, perhaps even before the winter meetings begin Dec. 9, we’ll learn where Soto lands. This isn’t going to be something that stretches into the new year. The biggest deal ever by pure value (when factoring Ohtani’s deferrals) is coming,” Passan wrote.

This would be ideal for the Yankees. If they lose Soto, his decision before the new year should give them more time to speak with other free agents.