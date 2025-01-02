Yankees Move Spencer Jones in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The New York Yankees infield situation is still a tricky one to figure out. The front office could view an internal option as their second or third baseman, but finding a proven big league player would be the logical thing to do.

The issue for the Yankees continues to be the lack of players on the market for a decent price. If they’re willing to spend heavily, they could have anyone else available. However, a trade might be more likely.

Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media pitched the idea of the Yankees trading with the St. Louis Cardinals, but not for Nolan Arenado. His idea would see the Yankees land Brendan Donovan.

“One potential solution for the Yankees is targeting Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Donovan is a left-handed hitter with excellent on-base skills and defensive versatility, making him an ideal addition to the Yankees’ lineup…

“Beyond his production, Donovan’s contract situation is highly appealing. He’s under team control through 2028, offering the Yankees an affordable and long-term solution. Adding a player like Donovan would not only bolster the current roster but also provide stability for years to come,” Wilson wrote on January 1.

Yankees Trade Proposal for Donovan

If the New York Yankees want Donovan, the price might be somewhat high. He’s only 27 years old, will be on a favorable deal until at least 2028 due to not hitting free agency until then, and is coming off three straight seasons with an OPS+ above 112.

The Yankees have the prospects to move if they’re willing to, with Spencer Jones potentially being one of them. Jones is expected to play a role in the Yankees’ future, but as currently constructed, there might not be much room for him on the big league roster.

In a win-now situation, moving on from a prospect like Jones could make sense.

James Nolan of FanSided pitched a deal that would send Jones to the St. Louis Cardinals for Donovan.

Why the Yankees Need Donovan

Around baseball, there aren’t many better options than Donovan for the New York Yankees. Perhaps there will become a star available via trade, but for now, the Yankees will likely find an above-average player, not a superstar.

Donovan would give them just that, and he’s played second and third base throughout his career. In his three big league seasons, he’s slashed .280/.364/.407, respectable numbers for a Yankees team that could use all the help it can get in the infield.