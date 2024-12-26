$260 Million Star Infielder Fuels Trade Speculation to Yankees on Social Media

The New York Yankees have a need at third base and the team has been linked to star infielder Nolan Arenado.

Arenado is set to enter the sixth year of his eight-year $260 million deal. The third baseman has been the subject of trade rumors. The Yankees have been one of the teams linked to him.

After New York signed Paul Goldschmidt, many fans wondered if that would entice Arenado to waive his no-trade clause to join the Yankees. After posting a video on Instagram of him working out, Arenado started liking comments from Yankees fans.

Late last night, Nolan Arenado liked a few Yankees fans’ comments urging him to push for a trade to the Bronx. Reports suggest Arenado could be open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Yankees, who have been said to have interest in him, now that Goldschmidt is on board. pic.twitter.com/vGHnVqgUFx — Rod (@theyankscenter) December 22, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One of the comments that Arenado liked said “How’s the bat speed looking? You ready to be a Yankee.”

Another comment that Arenado liked said “Come to New York baby I’m a good luck sign we gon love u here and we got Goldy. Let’s go you won’t regret it.”

After Arenado liked those comments on his Instagram post, it further fueled speculation that he wants to be traded to the Yankees.

Arenado is an 8-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover Winner, and 5-time Silver Slugger winner.

Yankees Made Trade Offer for Arenado

New York has shown interest in Arenado and even offered the St. Louis Cardinals a trade.

According to an article on MLB.com, the Yankees are interested in Arenado. New York offered St. Louis a one-for-one swap of Marcus Stroman for Arenado which the Cardinals declined.

“Sources added that the veteran first baseman’s potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause. And, agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner,” the article read.

“The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said. But, they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.”

Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs last season.

Arenado Blocks Trade to Astros

The Cardinals had a deal in place with the Houston Astros. But, Arenado used his no-trade clause to block the deal.

According to MLB.com, Arenado decided not to waive his no-trade clause as he wanted to keep his options open.

“According to sources, the Astros and Cardinals were in discussions on a potential trade involving the third baseman,” the report said. “But Arenado informed St. Louis that he will not waive his no-trade clause to go to Houston. The Cardinals were willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros as part of the deal.”

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said trade talks involving Arenado continue to happen.

“All I can say is that we were in talks with multiple teams, and we still are. But, I have nothing pending,” Mozeliak said. “We’re still working on a lot of things, and hopefully we have clarity as we get into the new year.”

The eight-time All-Star is set to earn $74 million over the next three years.