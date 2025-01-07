Trade Pitch Has Yankees Acquiring Former 39-Home Run Slugger From Rival

The New York Yankees have a need in the infield and one trade pitch has them filling that need from a rival.

The Yankees lost Gleyber Torres in free agency to the Detroit Tigers, leaving second base open. However, New York could shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third to second, but that would create a hole at third base.

But, to fix that hole, Newsweek’s Drew VonScio has the Yankees acquiring Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays for two prospects.

Yankees acquire:

Rays acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense as New York fills the void at second base, while Tampa Bay clears some cap space and acquires two pitching prospects.

Lowe had his $10.5 million club option picked up for 2025. He has another club option for $11.5 million in 2026 before he becomes a free agent. The infielder hit .244 with 21 home runs and 38 RBIs with the Rays last season. His career-high is 39 home runs and 99 RBIs which he accomplished in 2021.

Selvidge was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Yankees. He spent last season in AA and is projected to reach the majors in 2026. He went 7-6 with a 4.25 ERA in AA last season in 16 starts.

Schlitter, meanwhile, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft. The right-hander is projected to reach the majors in 2026. He went 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA, as he pitched in A+, AA, and AAA.

Analyst Explains Trade

The Yankees were linked to Gavin Lux before he got traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

With New York having a need to add an infielder, VonScio explained the deal as he believed it would entice both the Yankees and Rays.

“The Cincinnati Reds acquired Lux from the Dodgers and have no plans on trading him,” VonScio wrote. “However, the Yankees could pivot to a trade candidate from their own division in the American League East. Brandon Lowe hit .244 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Lowe has been a consistent member of the lineup, but he could be traded even after the team picked up his $10.5 million club option. With the Yankees in need of an infielder, Lowe could work well for them…

“The Rays would receive a pair of pitchers who are rising through the Yankees minor league system. Schlittler made one appearance at Triple-A that didn’t go well,” VonScio continued. “But he looked good at Double-A Somerset. Selvidge spent the entire season at Double-A and recorded 83 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings. On the other hand, the Yankees receive a former All-Star second baseman who is a career .245 hitter. Lowe hit at least 20 home runs in three of the last four seasons and posted 55 or more RBI in the same timeframe.”

The deal does make sense and Lowe’s name has been linked in trade rumors and to the Yankees.

Yankees Looking to Add An Infielder

New York has a need in the infield and the team has been searching to fill the hole.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees were in talks to acquire Lux, and are also talking to the San Diego Padres to trade for Luis Arraez.

“The Yankees are unquestionably a deeper team — and they’re not done, either. They’ve continued to discuss Luis Arráez with San Diego and inquired about Gavin Lux, whom the Dodgers could trade, to fill their open second-base slot,” Passan wrote.

The Yankees have yet to add an infielder to the MLB roster this offseason.