Analyst Urges Yankees to Not Trade For ‘Horrible Defender’

The New York Yankees have been linked to trading for San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez.

The Yankees have a need in the infield after Gleyber Torres signed with the Detroit Tigers. After Gavin Lux was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, Arraez’s name was linked to the Yankees.

However, MLB analyst Chris Kirschner of The Athletic urges the Yankees to not trade for Arraez due to his horrible defense.

“The Yankees should be concerned with Arraez’s overall game, though,” Kirschner wrote. “He’s a horrible defender at any position he plays. If Yankees fans thought Torres was abysmal, Arraez is worse. In 339 innings played at second base this season, Arraez finished with minus-7 outs above average, the same number Torres ended the season with. However, the latter played over 1,300 innings at second base.

“In 585 career innings at third base, Arraez also has minus-7 outs above average,” Kirschner added. “Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said he wants to improve the club defensively this offseason, but trading for Arraez would not accomplish that. Arraez is also a below-average base runner and one of the slower everyday players in the sport.”

Arraez has primarily played second and first base the last couple of seasons. However, he has played third which is an area of need for the Yankees, but he is minus-7 outs above average, as Kirschner wrote.

Arraez is in the final year of club control and is predicted to get $13.7 million in arbitration.

Arraez is a ‘Polarizing’ Figure in Baseball

Despite Arraez being one of the best contact hitters in baseball, his value is very mixed.

The infielder has been the batting champion for three straight years and is a three-time All-Star. However, Kirschner says Arraez is a polarizing figure as many teams are torn on his value.

“Arraez is a polarizing player across the industry, as his value is challenging to quantify properly. No one in MLB made more contact in 2024 than Arraez,” Kirschner wrote. “When he swung, he made contact with all pitches 94.2 percent of the time. However, not all contact is created equal, which is why opposing executives have been divided on his value. Arraez consistently ranks near the bottom in average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage and walk rate.”

Arraez hit .314 with 4 home runs and 46 RBIs in 150 games between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

Yankees Have Discussed Trade For Star Infielder

Although Kirschner doesn’t think the Yankees should trade for Arraez, the team is in trade talks with the Padres.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees are in talks to acquire Arraez from the Padres. What the exact return would be is uncertain.

“The Yankees are unquestionably a deeper team — and they’re not done, either. They’ve continued to discuss Luis Arráez with San Diego. When the contract demands for relief pitching drop, the Yankees could dabble there, too,” Passan wrote.

If New York does acquire Arraez, he would likely be the Yankees’ starting second baseman while Jazz Chisholm Jr. would remain at third base.