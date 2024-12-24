Yankees ‘Would Like’ to Trade Veteran 2-Time All-Star

If the New York Yankees want to do more in the offseason, they’ll likely have to make a few moves to shed salary. The Yankees have a few options to move in salary dump trades, but that’s much easier said than done.

If the Yankees were to trade someone, Marcus Stroman seems to be the player. Stroman, a two-time All-Star, wasn’t bad during his first stint with the Yankees. Unfortunately, he’s getting caught in a numbers game and looks like the odd man out.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees “would like” to move Stroman for salary relief purposes, but added that they don’t have to trade him to sign Roki Sasaki.

“If the Yankees were to land Sasaki, it would not mean they’d have to trade away two pitchers. They would like to trade Stroman to get out of his contract, but that’s a separate matter outside of Sasaki. It would be likelier that the Yankees held on to both Gil and Schmidt and brought Sasaki along slowly,” Kirschner wrote on December 23.

Depending on the move, the Yankees could have to add a prospect or two, but Kirschner wrote that a deal involving Storman and their their top two prospects won’t happen.

“It would be an easy trade to complete for the Yankees if they were attaching Spencer Jones or George Lombard in a hypothetical Stroman or LeMahieu trade. The Yankees would not do that, however. They would not trade either of those players to get off Stroman’s or LeMahieu’s salary. It would not be a smart decision,” Kirschner wrote.

Brian Cashman’s Comments About Stroman’s Future

It isn’t guaranteed that the New York Yankees will trade Stroman. There are many benefits to it, but it isn’t easy to trade a player making $18.3 million in 2025.

Because of that, there’s a chance the Yankees will have him on the roster next season.

Brian Cashman spoke about his future with the Yankees, saying no one should be making any “assumptions” about Stroman for now.

“Don’t make any assumptions on where Stro would slot for us, because he may very well be playing an important role for us, even though right now the perception might not be the case with who might be perceived to be in front of him,” Cashman said in December, according to Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News. “Let’s just see how our winter shakes out.”

Stroman Responds to Trade Rumors

Players around Major League Baseball hear rumors just like fans do. Stroman, outspoken throughout his career, always expresses his thoughts.

He responded to someone on X regarding him being a salary dump by the New York Yankees. From his response, Stroman doesn’t seem to care too much about potentially being traded.

“Is that supposed to upset me? Lmao I’m 33 and have accomplished more than I could imagine. I’m good with wherever life takes me at this point,” Stroman posted on December 9. “The unknown excites me. Being able to take care of my entire family daily is a blessing that I could only dream of. It’s now a reality!”