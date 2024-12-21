Yankees Could Re-Up Trade for $260 Million Star After Rejected Offer

Might the Yankees be in for a two-fer? As the team’s roster shuffle has continued throughout the course of this MLB offseason, the Yankees still find themselves with holes to fill, especially on the infield. New acquisition Cody Bellinger might well play first base, but the team’s preference would be to put him into centerfield, a move that would allow Aaron Judge to move to right field.

That leaves the Bombers with two glaring holes on the infield. Assuming they move Jazz Chisholm back to second base next season, a more comfortable spot for him after he filled in at third late last season, the Yankees need to find a third baseman and could also be in the mix for a first baseman.

Third is the tougher hole to fill and it seems the Yankees are intent on filling it. In fact, according to MLB.com, the team made an offer to the Cardinals for veteran Nolan Arenado, an eight-time All Star who happens to have 10 Gold Gloves at the position. But the Yankees only put up veteran righty Marcus Stroman in their offer, which was rejected by St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado Has a No-Trade Clause

Generally speaking, acquiring Arenado is a tricky proposition, because he has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal even after the Cardinals can be persuaded to deal him. Already, Arenado, who has three years left on an eight-year, $260 million deal he signed with Colorado, has rejected to potential trade to Houston.

But that’s where the Yankees could go for a double-Cardinals splurge–signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt while also trading for his St. Louis teammate and friend Arenado.

As MLB.com wrote: “Sources added that the veteran first baseman’s potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner.

“The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.”

Yankees Could Add Goldschmidt, Too

So the Yankees challenge, then, is two-fold: Finding a deal that the Cardinals would be willing to take for Arenado, and persuading Arenado to approve it. That won’t be easy, because the Yankees simply don’t have many trade assets left on hand after making deals for Bellinger and closer Devin Williams.

But bringing in Goldschmidt and adding some sweetener to the offer to the Cardinals could lead to some progress and help the Yankees fill both infield holes.

“Adding both Goldschmidt and Arenado — teammates with the Cardinals over the past four seasons — would allow the Yankees to shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second base, with Anthony Volpe at short, solidifying the infield for the 2024 American League champions,” MLB.com noted. “… Goldschmidt and Arenado could provide more veteran protection in the lineup for reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.”