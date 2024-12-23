Yankees $37 Million Starter Named ‘Most Logical’ Trade Candidate

Depending on the New York Yankees‘ plans for the remainder of the offseason, they might have to cut some salary. The Yankees have done well, and with plenty of time to add more, they should be in an excellent position to put together an even better roster.

However, money could be an issue, as the Yankees will have one of the most expensive rosters in Major League Baseball again next season. Adding anyone else via a trade could potentially add to that further. The Yankees are expected to add elsewhere, likely at second or third base.

There are a few options they could trade to shed salary, including right-hander Marcus Stroman. Stroman didn’t pitch in an inning for the Yankees during the postseason, showing where the organization’s belief might be in the right-hander.

Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media believes he’s the “most logical” player for the Yankees to trade, citing his remaining $18.5 million on his two-year, $37 million deal.

“Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary for the 2025 season stand out as the most logical contract for the Yankees to shed. Stroman’s performance has been inconsistent, and his value is further complicated by a potential player option for the 2026 season that triggers if he pitches more than 140 innings in 2025.

“Trading Stroman would create significant payroll relief while opening the door for the Yankees to address other areas of need… However, moving Stroman will require finding a trade partner willing to take on his salary. Teams looking for rotational depth might find Stroman appealing, but the Yankees may need to include a prospect or take back a smaller contract to facilitate a deal,” Wilson wrote on December 22.

Yankees Offered Stroman for Nolan Arenado

As the New York Yankees look to find a second or third baseman, Nolan Arenado has been a hot name they’ve been linked to.

Adding Arenado would allow the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, a position he’s much more comfortable at than third base.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees offered Stroman for Arenado, a deal that would make sense for the Yankees money-wise.