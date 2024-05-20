Veteran Slugger Named as a Phillies ‘Potential Trade Target’

The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in MLB before play on May 20. The Phillies are shaping up to add ‘reinforcements’ at the deadline, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s David Murphy. In a story outlining “Ten potential Phillies (rental) trade targets to monitor before the MLB deadline,” Murphy listed The Chicago White Sox‘ Tommy Pham.

Murphy noted that there were four teams that qualified for the postseason in 2023 that were at least four games below .500 on May 19. The number of teams with winning aspirations that are underperforming “pointing to a robust rental market ahead of July 30,” wrote Murphy.

“All of that bodes well for the Phillies, who could be in the market for short-term reinforcements at corner outfield and backup catcher, as well as the back of the bullpen,” wrote Murphy.

Phillies’ Interest in Pham

“Steady veteran with postseason experience, including that big home run against the Phillies in last year’s NLCS. Signed a one-year deal with the White Sox after spring training,” Murphy wrote of Pham.

The 36-year-old has bounced around the majors throughout his career. He has played on eight teams in 11 seasons. Besides the White Sox, Pham has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pham signed a one-year $3 million deal with the White Sox after spring training. He made his debut on April 26th, but the Phillies had interest in him before the deal was complete. However, the ‘economics’ of his deal with the White Sox ultimately helped make his decision.

“Pham was asked by reporters his first day with the Chicago White Sox why he chose to sign there,” according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale on April 28. “Was it the opportunity to be an everyday player instead of just a couple of times a week like the Phillies wanted? Was it being able to live and play in beautiful Chicago? Nope. ‘Just came down to one,’ he told reporters. ‘The economics.’”

The Phillies outfield has not produced up to expectations at the plate so far. Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos both have batting averages under .250. They have combined for just 10 home runs and Castellanos’ OPS is just .576.

White Sox Looking to Trade Pham

The White Sox hold the worst record in baseball through play on May 19. The club already dealt Dylan Cease to the Padres before the season started, and is “hoping to trade Pham,” according to Nightengale.

“Outfielder Tommy Pham just joined the White Sox a week ago, but already is their best healthy player, and could be their leading candidate to represent the team at the All-Star Game,” Nightengale wrote on May 5. “The White Sox, off to their worst start in franchise history, are still hoping to trade Pham to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.”

Pham has a .333/.379/.481 slash line in 21 games this season. He has hit two home runs and driven in 10. The veteran can play all over the outfield and is a career .261 batter. He has hit 132 career home runs. He could bring some needed production from the Phillies outfielders.