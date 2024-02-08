Giants ‘In Talks’ With Slugger Jorge Soler: Report

It’s been less than two weeks since ex-Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler was linked to the Toronto Blue Jays, but with spring training just over a week away, the San Francisco Giants may now be the frontrunners to sign the star outfielder.

“They’ve had talks,” The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser told MLB Network. “That obviously doesn’t guarantee anything. I think Giants fan are getting a little frustrated with the fact that the Giants seem to be runners up for a lot of guys… I really like [Soler] as a potential fit.”

The fans’ frustration is understandable. Last offseason, San Francisco missed out on signing slugger Aaron Judge to the New York Yankees, and then weeks later, the team passed up a record-breaking deal with Carlos Correa due to a concern with his physical. Slusser mentioned ex-Philadelphia Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, who the Giants were talking to before he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers on January 23.

With very few top sluggers still available on the market this winter, the Giants are likely to have some competition to close with Soler, as well.

On January 7, MLB Insider Héctor Gómez reported the Boston Red Sox had been “very aggressive” in talks with Soler, and on January 17, Bleacher Report’s Zach Rymer identified the Blue Jays as the favorites to sign the 31-year-old. The Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks have also been linked to Soler at various points this winter, but since both teams have now acquired other options to suit their needs, they’re unlikely to still be interested.

With the Miami Marlins in 2023, Soler batted .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He declined the $13 million player option on his contract at the end of the season, instead opting to reset his value in free agency. While a possible reunion with Miami seemed possible at the start of the winter, Soler told Pelota Cubana USA reporter Yordano Carmona on January 9 that there’s been no further contact with the Marlins during the offseason.

Soler’s Contract Value

On November 17, 2023, NY Post’s Jon Heyman predicted Soler would land a two-year, $36 million contract this winter, putting his AAV at $18 million. Heyman also quoted an MLB expert, who predicted Soler would get a three-year, $42 million deal ($14 million AAV).

Soler’s player option for 2024 with the Marlins, which he declined, was for $13 million, so it can be assumed he’s looking to sign for an AAV higher than that in free agency.

“[Soler is] not going to break the bank,” Slusser told MLB Network. “Maybe [the Giants] could have him on the type of deal that Hoskins signed with the Brewers, or even Michael Conforto signed with the Giants last year.”

On January 23, Hoskins signed with the Brewers on a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season. Last winter, Conforto joined the Giants on a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants, also with an opt-out after the first season. Both of these deals are in line with Heyman’s prediction for Soler, giving an AAV in the range of $17-18 million.

Is Soler a Fit For the Giants?

The Giants desperately need power in their batting lineup, and Soler is arguably the best slugger remaining in free agency. The team could also use outfield depth, and while Soler has consistently been a below-average outfielder throughout his career, he would still be an option if needed.

It’s been a long while since the Giants had a longterm everyday player in left field — in fact, they haven’t started the same player in left field on Opening Day since Barry Bonds in 2007. Even when the outfield has been relatively reliable on defense, batting slumps and injuries have been an issue, as was the case with Conforto, Austin Slater, and Mike Yastrzemski in 2023.

Because of his defensive limitations, Soler would fit into a roster far better in a designated hitter role than as an outfielder, but that could still suit the Giants. On December 14, 2023, the Giants signed outfielder Jung-hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract, alleviating their need for strong defensive capabilities and allowing them to be more flexible with prioritizing batting power moving forward.

And if batting power is the focus, Soler is their best option left on the market. Still, nothing is a done deal until a contract is signed.

“I know they’re in talks,” Slusser said of Soler and the Giants. “Let’s see what happens next.”