Giants Linked to 3-Time All-Star Slugger Projected to Land $291 Million Deal

The New York Mets have publicly stated they’d like to keep first baseman Pete Alonso in Queens for the long haul. Nothing has come to fruition this offseason regarding a contract extension, though, and the three-time All-Star slugger is set to hit free agency after 2024. Are the San Francisco Giants a realistic landing spot?

That’s what CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry thinks could happen. While discussing where Alonso would play in the near future, Perry feels he’ll stay in New York for all of 2024. This is mostly because he thinks MLB’s expanded playoffs will keep the Mets in the hunt enough to justify holding onto him.

But once the offseason hits, Perry is predicting Alonso will move across the country. “I don’t see [David] Stearns committing to a first baseman, even a popular home-run artist like Alonso, well into his 30s,” he said. “That’s perhaps especially the case given that Alonso’s low batting averages and strikeout issues don’t bode well for his aging curve. Instead, I’ll say he inks a free-agent contract with the Giants next offseason.”

Alonso will make $20.5 million with the Mets in 2024. According to Spotrac, the slugger’s market value is $32.9 million per year. They’re projecting a nine-year, $291 million deal for the first baseman.

Alonso Would Bring Lots of Power to San Francisco

The Giants call Oracle Park home, which is one of the most pitcher-friendly stadiums in baseball. According to Statcast’s ballpark factors, Oracle has been the fourth-hardest place to hit a home run over the past three seasons. The franchise has been in a general power outage for the past two decades, too.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has noted that the last Giants player to post a 30-homer season was outfielder Barry Bonds. He hit 45 for San Francisco in 2004. There’s hope that newly-signed slugger Jorge Soler can break that drought in 2024. He slugged 48 dingers for the Kansas City Royals in 2019 and 36 for the Miami Marlins in 2023.

But if he doesn’t and Alonso signs with the Giants, he’ll have a chance to break that streak. His 192 homers since 2019 are the most in baseball. Alonso already has three seasons of 40-plus dingers on his resume. This includes the MLB record 53 taters he slugged as a rookie for New York.

Alonso has appeared in 14 games against the Giants in San Francisco. Of the 12 hits he’s registered in 62 plate appearances, six have left the yard.

Do the Mets Still Have an Upper Hand for Their Homegrown Slugger?

The Mets and Alonso not agreeing to a long-term extension doesn’t mean both sides can’t find common ground once he’s on the open market. It’s a tactic New York has used in the past to re-sign closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Team owner Steve Cohen has also been adamant about his slugger staying in Queens for the foreseeable future. “He’s an important part of our team today and hopefully in the future,” he said on February 23 via the team’s official podcast. “We know the fans feel strongly about him, and I’m not tone-deaf. I totally understand the fans’ love of Pete.

“I hope he hits 55 home runs and makes it so difficult on me in free agency. I would call that a great outcome.”

Alonso has professed his love for New York and being a Met several times. He mentioned on February 17 that he’s envisioned spending his entire career with the organization. It seems as if the Mets will have the upper hand once the slugger hits the open market. But then again, anything can happen when a player becomes a free agent.