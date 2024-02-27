SF Giants Predicted to Land Shortstop With 30-HR Power in Midseason Trade

The San Francisco Giants have made several additions to their roster this winter. But with Opening Day right around the corner, it’s still unknown what kind of production they’ll get from Marco Luciano at shortstop. Acquiring Willy Adames from the Milwaukee Brewers would bring some certainty (and power) to the position.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller shared predictions on February 26 regarding where baseball’s most popular trade targets would end the upcoming season. He pegged Adames to land with the Giants by the trade deadline.

“The Giants are hopeful that rookie Marco Luciano is ready for the full-time gig, but he has neither been particularly healthy—and is already dealing with a hamstring issue this spring—nor all that productive over the past two seasons (mostly in the minors) and may well be the weakest link in their quest for a wild-card spot in the NL West,” he said. “That makes the Giants our official pick here.”

Luciano posted a .223/.334/.442 line in 74 minor-league games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023. He also suited up for 18 winter league games but struggled to a .594 OPS. Adames has become one of the game’s most consistent power threats at shortstop. He’s slugged 20-plus home runs four times since 2019, including each of the last three seasons. His most powerful campaign happened with Milwaukee in 2022. The right-handed hitter slugged 31 homers with 98 RBI.

Brewers Might Prefer a Midseason Adames Trade

Adames was viewed as an offseason trade candidate at the start of the winter. He’s making just $12.25 million in 2024 and will become a free agent at season’s end. If the Brewers have no intention of re-signing him, it’d make sense to put him on the trade block.

But when they signed first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million deal, it looked like they were serious about defending their National League Central division crown. That changed once Milwaukee sent starting pitcher and staff ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.

Following that trade, the Brewers also signaled to teams that Adames was available for the right price. Acquiring Joey Ortiz in the Burnes deal had seemingly made their incumbent shortstop more expendable than before. However, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale didn’t make it sound as if Milwaukee was in a rush to get something done. “They could also trade Adames at the deadline or simply let him walk as a free agent next winter,” he said on February 4.

The Giants Could Use All the Power They Can Get

If there’s one thing the Giants could use more of, it’s power in their lineup. San Francisco hasn’t had a hitter slug 30-plus homers in a single season since outfielder Barry Bonds in 2004. He hit 45 dingers during his final MVP Award campaign.

Before signing outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler to a three-year deal, they were also the only MLB team to not have a player projected by ZiPS to hit 20-plus homers in 2024. Soler fixed that since he’s pegged to slug 23 by the Bay.

Adames is projected to hit 28 home runs with 89 RBI across 149 games played in 2024. His power numbers would dip if his home stadium went from American Family Field in Milwaukee to Oracle Park in San Francisco, per Statcast’s ballpark factors. But still, adding Adames to the offensive mix would give the Giants a proven commodity at a premium position.

If San Francisco is in contention and the Brewers become sellers by the summer, these two squads will surely be talking trade at some point. Especially if Luciano doesn’t produce enough to justify keeping him in the lineup.