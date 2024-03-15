Giants Linked to 6-Time All-Star Hurler to Bolster 2024 Starting Rotation

The San Francisco Giants were quite busy upgrading their 2024 roster this winter. While the offense looks like it could be much improved compared to last season, the starting rotation still has plenty of questions. Could veteran hurler Zack Greinke be an option to bolster the staff ahead of Opening Day?

Nick San Miguel of FanSided’s Around the Foghorn thinks the Giants should “take a flyer” on the six-time All-Star. “After Zack Greinke’s rough 2023 in which he has a record of 2-15 and a 5.06 ERA, albeit on a poor team in the Kansas City Royals, he will not command a hefty salary in 2024,” he said. “While he played on a one-year $13 million contract last season, the Giants could probably get him for half as much this season if he still wants to pitch.

While Greinke is hardly an optimal fit, San Francisco could certainly use more depth. Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb and Tristan Beck are all expected to start 2024 on the injured list. That leaves Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, Keaton Winn and Mason Black as the projected Opening Day rotation, per FanGraphs’ Roster Resource.

What About Snell or Montgomery?

The slow-moving free-agent market still has two of the top pitchers still available. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery have proven to be viable options for the top of any team’s starting rotation. Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and Montgomery is a durable starter who just won the World Series.

But based on recent comments from Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, another significant move shouldn’t be expected. While discussing the signing of third baseman Matt Chapman on March 3, Zaidi threw cold water on the possibility of one more big splash. “We have talked all offseason and been very consistent that our plan was to continue to graduate some of our young players. The offseason is really over as far as I’m concerned,” Zaidi said via Nightengale on X (formerly Twitter).

That hasn’t stopped San Francisco from being linked to Snell as he lingers on the open market. So, the possibility is still there if the situation becomes right. It just doesn’t seem likely.

Greinke’s Potential Salary Would Fit Right In

Spotrac pegs Greinke’s 2024 market value at $10.4 million. But based on the current situation, the Giants could likely get him for much less, as San Miguel noted. It’s worth noting that San Francisco recently freed up $5.8 million on its 2024 payroll, as well.

Signing Chapman made incumbent third baseman J.D. Davis expendable. He went unclaimed on waivers before getting released by the club. He was expected to earn $6.9 million in 2024. Instead, the Giants saved money by paying him $1.1 million in termination pay.

They were already planning on spending that money this year. It’d make sense to reinvest these savings into an uncertain starting rotation. Whether it’s Greinke or another hurler, the Giants could use all the depth they can get. Especially when they can nab a six-time All-Star who can consistently take the mound.