Giants Exec Drops Hints on Team’s Next Move Amid Blake Snell Rumors

The San Francisco Giants‘ busy offseason continued on March 1 by landing third baseman Matt Chapman. He joins Jordan Hicks, Jung Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, among others, as newcomers to the 2024 roster. Is starting pitcher Blake Snell next on the to-do list for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi?

His club has been linked to Snell for the majority of the winter. In a March 3 report for USA Today, Bob Nightengale noted that baseball executives expect the southpaw to land with either the Giants or Los Angeles Angels.

Zaidi spoke with the media, including Nightengale, on March 3 to address the club’s agreement with Chapman, who is a “perfect fit” for San Francisco. The Giants’ top baseball executive then poured cold water on potentially landing Snell. “We have talked all offseason and been very consistent that our plan was to continue to graduate some of our young players. The offseason is really over as far as I’m concerned,” Zaidi said via Nightengale on X (formerly Twitter).

Acquiring Chapman also pushes incumbent starter J.D. Davis to the bench. With a surplus of infielders, San Francisco will be looking for a trade partner ahead of Opening Day. “We’ll explore different things. It’s certainly possible that a move or two happens before the end of camp,” Zaidi added.

J.D. Davis Doesn’t Sound Happy With Zaidi

Davis has been a productive player for the Giants since landing by the Bay at the 2022 trade deadline. He’s posted a .764 OPS in 193 games, which includes a .248/.315/.413 line with 18 home runs and 69 RBI through 546 plate appearances in 2023.

Chapman’s arrival impacts him the most. At-bats will be hard to come by at designated hitter because of Soler. The same can be said about first base since those duties will be handled by Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr.

The 30-year-old is a prime spring training trade candidate. He’s already been linked to the Chicago Cubs, who have their own issues to sort out at third base ahead of Opening Day. Davis was asked on March 2 about the situation he’s found himself in. The right-handed hitter gave an honest answer, too.

“I didn’t get a phone call, Brandon Crawford didn’t get a phone call,” Davis said, as relayed by Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It is what it is. It’s part of the business. I know every management is different in how they handle things and that’s just one of the characteristics you just have to live with.”

That doesn’t sound like a player who is happy about what’s going on.

The Giants Really Could Still Use Blake Snell

Could Zaidi be holding his cards close to potentially create leverage over agent Scott Boras for Snell? It’s certainly possible. Even with all the additions they’ve made this winter, San Francisco’s failed pursuits show there’s plenty of money available.

They tried reeling in 2023 American League MVP Award winner Shohei Ohtani, but he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants tried to do the same with starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but he also went to Los Angeles. Those two combined to sign for more than $1 billion.

Snell is no longer looking for a deal approaching $270 million. He’s said to be considering a short-term deal, similar to the ones Chapman and Cody Bellinger have signed. San Francisco could use another frontline starter to pair with staff ace Logan Webb, but it remains to be seen if they’ll pull the trigger for one more big splash.