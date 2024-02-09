2 AL West Teams Named ‘Logical’ Cody Bellinger Landing Spots: Insider

Once two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, outfielder Cody Bellinger became the top remaining free-agent hitter available. But as things stand on February 9, Bellinger remains unsigned, and nothing seems imminent.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared updates regarding the top unsigned free agents on February 8. He first stated the obvious by saying Bellinger re-signing with the Chicago Cubs makes sense. Heyman named four other teams that could be a fit. One is the San Francisco Giants, who were linked to him before signing outfielder Jung Hoo Lee in December. Another is the Philadelphia Phillies, which is pure speculation from Heyman. The other two squads both reside in the American League West: the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

Looking at Bellinger’s Potential Fit on Angels & Mariners

Although Bellinger’s primary position is center field, he offers valuable defensive versatility by also playing first base. He played 84 games in center field and another 59 games at first base for Chicago in 2023.

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource obviously has Mike Trout as Los Angeles’ starting center fielder. Nolan Schanuel, a 2023 first-round MLB Draft pick, is penciled in as the primary first baseman. Bellinger could be deployed regularly at both positions to help the Angels. Schanuel only has 132 big-league plate appearances under his belt, and it’s been hard for Trout to stay healthy in recent years. Utilizing some kind of rotation between these positions and designated hitter could help keep everyone fresh and healthier than they have been.

In Seattle, Ty France is penciled in as the 2024 starting first baseman, while young superstar Julio Rodriguez has center field locked down. The Mariners have also acquired Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger to flank J-Rod in the outfield. The fit here may not look as obvious since Los Angeles has more holes to fill on offense than Seattle does. When a top free agent like Bellinger remains on the open market, though, it can be tempting for teams to get creative.

Which Team Is More Likely to Make a Big Free Agency Splash?

When looking at the Angels and Mariners, which team is more likely to make a move for Bellinger?

Based on what we’ve heard so far this winter, Seattle seems more likely than Los Angeles. The Angels have been connected to top free agents, but it hasn’t led to significant acquisitions. During a January 30 appearance on The Baseball Insiders podcast, FanSided’s Robert Murray shared insight on what could be on the docket for Los Angeles.

“It all depends on how Arte Moreno wakes up that day. He’s as unpredictable as they come. But as of right now, a big move is unlikely,” Murray said. “I think they continue to still add to that roster for sure. I just don’t expect it to be a big move. Maybe like a J.D. Martinez type is possible. Maybe. I don’t know. But like a Blake Snell or Cody Bellinger I think at least at this point is unlikely.”

Seattle hasn’t made a huge free-agent splash this winter, but the club is certainly lurking in the background. The possibility of starting pitcher Blake Snell landing in the Pacific Northwest persists. Plus, Heyman mentioning them as a potential fit for Bellinger wasn’t the first time the Mariners have been linked to the outfielder. It remains to be seen if his market meaningfully heats up or if he and agent Scott Boras must adjust their contract demands to get a deal done.