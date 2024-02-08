AL West Team Predicted to Land Blake Snell & J.D. Martinez in Free Agency

While Shohei Ohtani rocked the baseball world in December by signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it left an MVP-sized hole on the Los Angeles Angels‘ roster. Could they fill the void left by Ohtani by signing free agents Blake Snell and J.D. Martinez?

MLB teams across the league are preparing for the start of spring training. However, many top free agents are still on the open market and looking for a home in 2024. Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly shared predictions for where the best remaining players could sign. Of the 10 predictions he made, two of them landed with the Angels: Snell and Martinez.

These two additions would sufficiently replace Ohtani’s 2023 production. In 599 plate appearances for Los Angeles, he posted a 1.066 OPS with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 102 runs scored as a hitter. On the mound as a pitcher, Ohtani went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

Martinez had a bounce-back year in 2023 with the Dodgers, slugging 33 homers with 103 RBI in 479 plate appearances. Meanwhile, Snell took home his second career Cy Young Award in ’23. He went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings pitched.

Martinez Seems More Realistic Than Snell Right Now

How likely is it for these free-agent predictions to come true? Based on what’s currently known, it seems like the Angels landing Martinez is the more probable scenario of the two. During a January 30 appearance on The Baseball Insiders Podcast, FanSided’s Robert Murray talked about what could be ahead for the Angels regarding roster additions.

“It all depends on how Arte Moreno wakes up that day. He’s as unpredictable as they come. But as of right now, a big move is unlikely,” Murray said. “I think they continue to still add to that roster for sure. I just don’t expect it to be a big move. Maybe like a J.D. Martinez type is possible. Maybe. I don’t know. But like a Blake Snell or Cody Bellinger I think at least at this point is unlikely.”

On November 6, MLB Trade Rumors predicted Martinez would land a two-year, $40 million contract and Snell would get a seven-year, $200 million guarantee. However, reports have surfaced throughout the winter that the southpaw’s camp has set the initial asking price as high as nine years and $270 million.

Both Snell and Martinez are represented by MLB super-agent Scott Boras. So, if the Angels are seriously interested in landing both, their negotiations are at least funneled in one direction.

Los Angeles Needs to Do Something to Keep up in the AL West

When the Angels hired Ron Washington as their new manager, the organization’s stated goal was to field a competitive team in 2024. The club has made additions to the bullpen, most notably signing Robert Stephenson and Matt Moore. However, nothing has happened in the rotation, and outfielder Aaron Hicks has been the only significant position-player signing thus far, per FanGraphs. This general lack of improvement is shown in recent AL West standings projections.

Between Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs and ZiPS models, the Angels are expected to finish in fourth place. They’re projected to be looking up at the same three teams: the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners. The lowest win projection pegged them at 74 victories in 2024 (via Baseball Prospectus) and the highest one pegged them at 79 (via ZiPS).

Going after players like Snell and Martinez would significantly raise the club’s 2024 performance floor. It remains to be seen if the Angels will take the plunge, though.