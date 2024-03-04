Ex-Cardinals Star Adam Wainwright Takes Big Step Toward Country Music Stardom

Adam Wainwright won 200 games as a pitcher on the field for the St. Louis Cardinals, but now he’s looking to win some big accolades on stage. The retired star will perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, March 9.

Wainwright is hoping to become a country music star. He’ll be in good company, as well. The former World Series winner will share the stage with legendary performers Don MacLean and the Oak Ridge Boys that same evening.

The righthander began playing guitar during the MLB lockout in 2021. Later, when he was an active player, Wainwright performed his songs publicly on a handful of occasions. Since then, however, he’s performed a concert in center field at Busch Stadium and also sang the National Anthem on Opening Day 2023. So, he’s shown that he has musical chops in the past.

Adam Wainwright Has Dreams of Country Music Stardom

The 200-game winner enjoyed one of the most successful careers of any player who has ever worn the Birds on the Bat. Wainwright never won a Cy Young Award, but he did finish as the National League leader in victories and shutouts twice. He has the third most victories in franchise history, behind only Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse “Pop” Haines (210).

Along the way, he excelled in both the bullpen and as a starter during his 18 years in St. Louis. He’s also remaining close to the game. Wainwright recently signed with FOX Sports and the MLB Network as a color commentator.

“(Adam’s) connection not only to fans in St. Louis but really across the entire sport is what makes him a perfect fit at FOX Sports,” a representative of the network stated. “As he transitions to the next phase of his career, we are looking forward to him entertaining and educating viewers from the booth all season long.”

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainright all exiting their final game together 🥹pic.twitter.com/kMYcpOWc9W — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) February 25, 2024

But despite all that success on the field, the man they call “Uncle Charlie” continued to make music in his spare time. He was eventually awarded a custom, Les Paul guitar (emblazoned with the Cardinals logo) by the franchise during his retirement season.

Wainwright posted on social media and discussed his upcoming appearance.

“I’ve performed on some pretty big stages before but this one is different!” Wainwright wrote on his Facebook page. “Y’all – I’ll be making my Grand Ole Opry debut on March 9!”

Wainwright Has Already Recorded Several Country Tracks

Wainwright previously released the single “Time To Fly.” His album also includes other tracks that he recorded, entitled “Sounds Good To Me” and “A Song Will Bring You Back.” His next release, “Hey, Ya’ll”, is set to be released on March 8.

Wainwright, 42, will also take part in a concert benefiting St. Louis’ Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital on April 8 at the Saint Louis University campus. Platinum recording stars The Zac Brown Band will also perform at the event.

But his biggest test thus far will be his appearance this week under the bright lights of The Grand Ole Opry. Amidst all those dynamic legends, we’ll see if Wainwright can strike the right chord in the world of country music.