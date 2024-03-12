Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Has Eyes Set on High-Level MLB Role

In the history of baseball, very few players have ever reached the levels of success that St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols did on the diamond. A surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer, he’s one of only four players to hit 700 career home runs – alongside a few guys named Bonds, Aaron, and Ruth. His ticket to Cooperstown is essentially already punched, and his legacy in Major League Baseball is set in stone.

Along with all those homers, Albert Pujols is also second all-time in RBI with 2,218. He won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in his 22-year career, and he’s considered one of the greatest righthanded hitters in history.

However, the 44-year-old retired star hasn’t finished filling out his MLB resume yet. Pujols, who often acted as a mentor to younger players, is now looking to become a manager at the big league level. Considering the steps he’s already taken, there’s a good chance the former slugger could be a skipper sooner than anyone thinks.

Albert Pujols has Stayed Active in Baseball

After retiring following the 2022 season, Pujols didn’t go home and mill around the house in a robe and slippers. He has stayed heavily involved with the game, serving as an analyst for MLB Network broadcasts.

However, one of Pujols’ biggest goals at the end of his playing career was to work as a coach or possibly even take over the managerial duties of an MLB team. He has spent this spring training as a guest instructor of one of his former clubs, the Los Angeles Angels. He’s also slated to manage the Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Professional Baseball League in the 2024-25 season.

On top of that, he’s expressed interest in working alongside former teammate and longtime close friend Yadier Molina – who recently took on a role as special assistant to team president John Mozeliak in the St. Louis organization.

There have even been some Cardinal fans clamoring for either Albert Pujols or Molina to take over as the next Reedbird manager if skipper Oliver Marmol has another repeat performance from last season. The Cards finished 71-91 and in last place in 2024, and the young manager is considered to be ‘on the hot seat’ this year.

Pujols Says He Wants to Manage

Albert Pujols has also made it no secret when speaking to the media about his intentions to someday be the leader of a big league ballclub.

“Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, 44, continues to say he wants to manage one day, perhaps joining former teammate and close friend Yadier Molina,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.

Despite only being in camp with the Angels for about a week, Pujols did answer the question directly when asked by reporters.

“Yeah,” Pujols responded when asked about potentially being the leader of an MLB team someday. “I think, why not? I think if the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that.”

Certainly, many in Cardinal Nation would welcome Pujols as the manager in St. Louis. Still revered in the city, social media has already produced a population of the fan base that would love to see #5 leading the Birds on the Bat.

“If Oliver Marmol makes it through the season as Cardinals manager with Pujols and Molina sniffing around his job it will be a minor miracle,” one poster wrote on X, echoing the sentiment of many other St. Louis fans currently.

It’s almost inevitable that someone of Pujols’ stature will land a managerial job if he continues to pursue one. The question is: Will he do it in the city where he found his most glory as a player? Is he destined to be the Cards’ next manager, or will he land elsewhere? Those are questions that Albert Pujols and the 2024 season may provide the answers to – sooner rather than later.