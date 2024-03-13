Former All-Star Pitcher Could Be on the Cardinals’ Radar

Following a last-place finish in the National League Central in 2023, the St. Louis Cardinals had to go back to the drawing board in the offseason. That meant team president John Mozeliak had to find a way to rebuild a pitching staff that had a collective ERA of 4.79, en route to a 71-91 record. It was the team’s worst finish since 1990 and only the third time since 1918 that the team finished in the cellar.

Starting pitching was the highest of priorities for the Redbirds. They added three veteran right-handers – Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson – to join holdovers Mile Mikolas and Steven Matz in the rotation. Gray was originally anointed the ace and opening-day starter, following his runner-up finish for the AL Cy Young in 2023 with the Minnesota Twins. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in spring training and is doubtful to be available for his scheduled first start.

That’s left plenty of speculation from fans and media that St. Louis may be on the lookout for a free-agent starter who wouldn’t break the bank. Considered out of the running for premier pitchers like Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, they have also expressed no interest in exiled star Trevor Bauer.

That leaves one pitcher who has been recently mentioned to possibly be on the Cardinals’ radar: Noah Syndergaard. One major publication has suggested the former ace would be worth taking a look at.

Syndergaard’s Stats Stand Up

Any team that would want to take a flier on a former All-Star pitcher at a bargain basement price is likely keeping an eye on what happens with pitchers like Syndergaard.

The fireballer was averaging 97.7 mph on his fastball as recently as 2019, but has had his fair share of hard times over the last few seasons. That all came to a head last year, when he posted the worst numbers ever in his . The beleaguered starter went 2-6 with a whopping 6.50 ERA in 2023, pitching for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians.

Eventually, he was designated for assignment in late August, and many believed at the time that his career might be over.

It got so bad last season that Noah Syndergaard sadly was quoted as saying, “I would give away my hypothetical firstborn to be the old me.”

However, he’s not giving up all hope yet. Known around baseball as ‘Thor’ for his flowing blonde locks, Noah Syndergaard insists that he’s not done in Major League Baseball. He’s looking to make a big comeback in 2024.

Is Noah Syndergaard an Option for the St. Louis Cardinals?

Syndergaard certainly fits the stereotype of veteran reclamation projects that the Cards have been known for over the past few decades. A veteran at a low price tag, the righty represents a potentially high ceiling at a low salary.

That’s something that might appeal to a franchise that has consistently stayed well under $200 million in terms of total player salaries. The club is already projected to spend approximately $170 million on payroll in 2024, so there’s not a lot of room to add a lot of big-money players.

A recent article from Sports Illustrated‘s Patrick McAvoy suggested that Noah Syndergaard could be the “perfect fit” to add some depth to the embattled Redbird rotation.

“The fireballer certainly could be a cheap, insurance option to add more depth to the Cardinals’ rotation,” McAvoy wrote. “If St. Louis wants to make another move, it certainly has the money to afford Syndergaard.”

As far as the Cardinals are concerned, Mozeliak says he is keeping all options open, and that includes someone like the former Dodger and Mets ace. However, he hasn’t specifically named ‘Thor’ as a current target. Not yet, anyway.

However, if Gray’s arm troubles continue, and the Cards come up with any more broken wings, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team give Noah Syndergaard a shot. At this point, there’s not much left to lose.