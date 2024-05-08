Cardinals Hall of Famer Blocked at Busch Stadium Gates

On May 6, the St. Louis Cardinals hosted the New York Mets in the first of a three-game series. Former Cardinal and Met Keith Hernandez was on hand to call the action as a New York broadcaster, but a funny thing happened on the way to the ballpark.

Hernandez, who won a World Series with St. Louis in 1982 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, was denied entry at the Busch Stadium gates. He didn’t have an updated press badge.

Reportedly, Hernandez showed up with the 2023 version of his pass, and it wouldn’t scan for security. Eventually, he was able to retrieve his updated version from his bag and was able to enter in time to call the action. The incident drew a lot of attention from the media – particularly in New York.

Stopped at the Gates by Security

The irony of a team legend being stopped by security and not allowed into the ballpark was not lost on those who cover MLB.

“Keith Hernandez, Cardinals Hall of Famer, briefly had trouble getting into Busch Stadium this afternoon because he had his 2023 badge, which wouldn’t scan,” Mets beat writer Tim Healey posted on social media. “So security wouldn’t let him pass. He eventually dug his 2024 ID out of his bag.”

Adding to the irony is that Hernandez is one of the more recognizable faces in modern baseball history. Not only has he been the Mets color commentator since 1988, he’s also known by his signature mustache and for making two very notable appearances on the sitcom ‘Seinfeld‘ during the show’s heyday.

Hernandez’s History with the Cardinals

Keith Hernandez’s legendary time with – and against – St. Louis is well-documented.

After debuting in 1974, he emerged as one of the game’s top first baseman. In 1978, he won the first of 11 straight National League Gold Glove Awards. Hernandez shared the league’s MVP Award in 1979 with the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ Willie Stargell. In that season, he posted a .344 batting average, with 11 home runs, and 105 RBI.

In 1982, he would help lead the team to their first World Series since 1967, hitting a crucial two-run single in Game 7 to lift the team to the win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit one home run with eight RBI total for the series.

#OTD 1953 – Keith Hernandez was born in San Francisco, CA. To celebrate his 29th birthday, he hits a two-run sixth-inning single, helping the Cardinals beat the Brewers at Busch Stadium 6-3 and win game seven of the World Series. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/YNvBCSCH44 — Augie Nash (@AugieNash) October 20, 2023

However, he may most be remembered for the way exited St. Louis. After a falling out with manager Whitey Herzog over personal issues, he was famously traded to the Mets in 1983 for pitchers Neil Allen and Rick Ownbey.

It turned out to be one of the most lopsided trades in Cardinals history, as Hernandez would become a thorn in St. Louis’ side. He became reviled by his former fans, as he and New York would emerge as the Redbirds’ biggest rivals in the 1980s.

Along the way, he would be named the Mets’ first-ever team captain, and alongside stars like Daryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden, would lead the Mets to a win over the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series.

After years of being away from the franchise, Hernandez was eventually elected into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2021. A year later, his number 17 was retired by the Mets.