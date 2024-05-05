The Cardinals Stadium Situation is a Complicated One

While the Cardinals may not have had much on-field success over the past year, the improvements they plan to make to their field are making news around the St. Louis area.

In a recent article by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, team president Bill DeWitt III discussed upcoming renovations for the team’s home of 18 years, Busch Stadium. He talked in detail about the construction that has been done throughout its history, and what needs to be done.

Dewitt, the son of 82-year-old team owner Bill DeWitt Jr., says that renovations to Busch Stadium are necessary to stay viable for the years and decades to come.

That’s left some in Cardinal Nation and local government if that means the city’s taxpayers might have to foot the bill. However, DeWitt insists that isn’t likely the scenario the franchise will pursue.

The Cardinals’ Possible Plans

DeWitt said that the team isn’t looking to build a new stadium, but rather to ensure they will remain in their current park for as long as possible.

“We don’t want to have to start talking about a new ballpark for a long, long time — literally generations — because of so much investment we have, not only here but also Ballpark Village,” DeWitt said, according to the report. “The idea of trying to move somewhere else just doesn’t make any sense to us.”

“So let’s keep it up…We have a plan to remain committed, long-term owners of Cardinals.”

DeWitt said the Cardinals could seek taxpayer money for the upcoming projects, but they would explore every possible option. He discussed possible subsidies for the team, with the franchise covering the costs as well. Upgrades to the clubhouse, seating, lighting, and technology were some of the items on the team’s wish list for the ballpark.

One issue might be the projected cost. St. Louis city officials have estimated them to be $3.2 million per year, while the Cardinals have a figure in mind that is more than twice that. However, it would be less expensive to improve the current building rather than construct a new one.

DeWitt said he envisions their current park being the Cardinals’ home for generations, much like the Chicago Cubs‘ Wrigley Field or the Boston Red Sox Fenway Park.