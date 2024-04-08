Injured Cardinals Starting Pitcher Set To Return on April 9

Entering the 2024 season, the St. Louis Cardinals had added several important pieces to their pitching rotation. Unfortunately, the acquisition who is considered the ace of the staff, Sonny Gray, went down early in spring training with a slight injury. Now, the righthander is reportedly set to make his Redbird debut this week.

Gray, the 2023 AL Cy Young Award runner-up while pitching for the Minnesota Twins, was acquired via free agency in the offseason. He inked a three-year, $75 million free-agent contract that also includes a club option for 2027. Gray was part of a trio of starters – including fellow free agents Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson – that team president John Mozeliak acquired in an attempt to shore up a staff that posted a 4.79 team ERA in 2024.

Unfortunately for the Cards, Sonny Gray would strain his hamstring just 20 pitches into his second exhibition start. After completing a short rehab assignment, he’ll make his first start for St. Louis when the Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, April 9.

Getting Gray Back Give the ‘Birds a Boost

Sonny Gray will be held to a pitch count of around 65 in his first start back, but his full-time return will give Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol a lot more depth. Reliever Zack Thompson. Thompson was pressed into duty during Gray’s tenure on the injured list.

Marmol says aside from his arm, Gray has some other X-factors that will benefit the ballclub.

“Man, this is a big piece for us and he’s beyond excited to compete and help us and we’re excited as a staff,” the St. Louis skipper said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m excited to see him out there in our uni helping us do exactly that. His competitive demeanor and personality are contagious and you can’t have enough of it. We have a good amount of it at the moment. Adding him to it seems like it could get fun.”

Sonny Gray will make his #STLCards debut Tuesday against the Phillies He will be on a pitch limit of about 65 pic.twitter.com/YGGtUayl75 — STL Sports Central (@stlsportscntrl) April 7, 2024

Much like his manager, Sonny Gray is optimistic about his initial start with the team.

“Physically, I feel great,” Gray said, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. “Mentally I feel like I’m in a great spot. I just feel like I’m more than capable to go out and compete in a big-league game.”

The Road Back to the Redbirds

Gray was originally scheduled to be the Redbirds’ 2024 opening-day starter. However, he was injured in his spring training start against the Washington Nationals on March 4.

In the second inning of that showdown, the righty recorded just five outs before experiencing pain while throwing to Nats outfielder Nick Senzel. He was with the Cardinals training staff getting hydrated, and it was revealed later that there was tightness in his hamstring. He had thrown only 20 pitches up to that point.

It’s the same type of injury that knocked Gray out of action on three different occasions during his 2022 season with Minnesota. Despite being initially ruled as a “mild strain”, management still placed him on the 15-day injured list as a precautionary measure.

A three-time All-Star, Gray has a career mark of 98-85 record in ten seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Cincinnati Reds, the New York Yankees, and the Minnesota Twins. He’s expected to face Phillies righthander Zack Wheeler (0–1, 0.75 ERA) when he takes the mound on Tuesday.