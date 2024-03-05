Outfielder Jordan Walker Buys a Home Near the Cardinals Training Facility in Florida

Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker is dedicated to improving his game, as he enters year two of his promising MLB career. So much so that he’s put down stakes not far from the team’s spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida. However, he’s not interested in playing golf or soaking up some rays. Instead, the team’s top young player looks to make a huge leap forward in 2024.

The 21-year-old is coming off a rookie campaign where he posted a .276 batting average, 16 homers, and 51 RBI. He showed flashes of brilliance but was often inconsistent. He was even optioned to the Triple-A affiliate Memphis for a little over a month last year. When he returned, he finished up with a solid – but not spectacular – first season.

With that in mind, Jordan Walker came into spring training looking to make a big move forward – in more ways than one.

A Redbird Relocates

Walker’s new home is just a few miles from Roger Dean Stadium. It’s his first time owning his own house, which should give the 6’6″, 250-pound phenom plenty of space. But the upside for the St. Louis Cardinals is, it also gives him even more time to be at the club’s facilities, honing his craft.

“I’ve always wanted to get my own place, and I thought Jupiter would be the best place because [team staff] could get their eyes on me and I could work with the instructors,” Walker told mlb.com recently. “When [moving to Jupiter] became possible, I wanted to know what [the Cardinals] wanted from me, know what the overall plan was and how I’d be working on my weaknesses.”

The house Jordan Walker bought in Jupiter, Fla., gives him a place to grill turkey burgers, play video games and unwind. More importantly, it let him spend his winter working on his craft. He and the #STLCards are hopeful that makes him better in 2024. https://t.co/asDP9qIl2i — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 3, 2024

A re-focused approach and a new ZIP code aren’t the only adjustments that Walker is making this year. He’s altered his stance a bit and stated that one of his goals is to drive the ball to the gaps more. He recently told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it’s all about getting the most out of his enormous ability.

“You want to do well, but right now, what I’m really focused on is where my body is getting ready to hit, how I’m preparing to hit the ball and how I’m finishing more than the outcome,” Walker said. “Because I want to make sure my body is really consistent. I think that consistency is going to be key for me to do what I really want to do during the season.”

A Great Sign for Jordan Walker’s Future

Oliver Marmol has to be happy to see his brightest young star feel literally at home with the franchise. Particularly since the third-year Cardinal manager has been charged with helping develop the powerful prodigy.

“The combination of athleticism and his willingness to work is a great combination that will lead to us seeing a better version of him every year,” the Redbirds skipper said. “Understand, I mean every year. It’s not seeing a jump from last year to this year and then a finished product. Because the way he goes about it, we’re going to see improvement month to month and year to year.”

Speaking to another source, Marmol talked about Walker’s focus thus far in 2024.