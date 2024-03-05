MLB Sources Say Cardinals Concerned Tommy Edman Won’t be Ready for Team’s Opener

Tommy Edman has been arguably one of the most versatile and valuable players in all of Major League Baseball over the past several seasons. The utility man was slated to start this year as the St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder in 2024. But now growing concerns about his health have the club wondering if the 28-year-old will be healthy enough to make the lineup on Opening Day.

Edman, who has excelled at nearly every position he’s played, won a Gold Glove in 2021 as a second baseman. However, with the Cardinals struggling defensively, the team decided to see how much leather he could flash in the outfield.

Now, it looks as if those plans might be in jeopardy. At least according to several MLB insiders familiar with the situation.

Tommy Edman’s Injury & Recovery Process

Tommy Edman has been recovering from a wrist injury that plagued him for much of the 2023 season. He had surgery during the offseason to correct the problem, but his road to recovery has hit a few speed bumps. Now, sources around baseball are reporting that the Redbirds front office – who initially believed he would recover with rest – are starting to get a little nervous.

“Edman continues to progress from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent in October to address an achy right wrist that plagued him for most of the 2023 season, but internal concern is growing that Edman won’t be ready for Opening Day,” columnist Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote recently.

"Edman continues to progress from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent in October to address an achy right wrist that plagued him for most of the 2023 season, but internal concern is growing that Edman won't be ready for Opening Day," columnist Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote recently.

“Edman has yet to be cleared to face live pitching, though he has been active in certain infield drills on the back fields,” Woo continued. “The current priority for the switch-hitting Edman is to even out his swing, as his left side is ahead of his right side. There’s also the matter of ensuring enough recovery between work days.”

Redbird Reaction has been Understandably Anxious

Despite the reports, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has tried to put a positive spin on things. He remains optimistic that the club will still get a solid season from Tommy Edman. He also mentioned that the player himself is keeping that same attitude.

“He’s still progressing,” Mozeliak stated recently. “There’s still a lot of optimism on his side that he’ll be ready to go.”

Edman, who inked a two-year extension in the offseason, is a valuable part of the St. Louis lineup – no matter where he plays defensively. He’s considered an elite-caliber player at three infield positions and a more-than-capable outfielder. He gives third-year manager Oliver Marmol a lot of versatility – provided he’s able to be penciled into the lineup.

The switch-hitter played 41 games at shortstop last year, while also patrolling second base (34 games), center field (30), and right field (4). He hit .248 with 13 HR while leading the Cards in stolen bases with 27. He is a career .265 hitter with 53 HRs, 222 RBI, and 106 stolen bases as he enters his sixth Major League season.

Coming off a 71-91 season a year ago and a last-place finish in the NL Central, the Cardinals are looking for a bounceback year. So, to potentially lose one of their most versatile players (even for a short time) before the start of the season has some fans feeling uneasy. Especially as the club rolls toward Opening Day against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28.