Rangers’ Dangerous Lineup Now Has Co-AL RoY Favorites

The Texas Rangers rode a fearsome hitting attack to the first World Series title in franchise history last year. That lineup might be even better in 2024 with the potential infusion of two top prospects.

Rangers outfielders Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford have opened as co-favorites to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Each has odds of +300 as set by BetOnline.

Carter made his major-league debut last September and was a stalwart for the Rangers in the postseason. Langford was selected fourth overall in last year’s amateur draft from the University of Florida and finished the season at Triple-A Round Rock.

Following Carter and Langford on the odds board are Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday at +350, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel at +1000 and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero at +1200.

Evan Carter is a Fast Riser

It took 66 seasons for the Rangers to win their first championship. Adding Carter and Langford to an already talented roster gives general manager Chris Young and manager Bruce Bochy hope that Texas can become the first back-to-back World Series winner since the New York Yankees captured three straight titles from 1998-2000.

Carter, 21, made his major-league debut last Sept. 8 and hit .306/.413/.645 with 5 home runs in 16 games. He then started all 17 of the Rangers’ postseason games and had a .300/.417/.500 slash line with 9 doubles and 1 home run.

World Series champion Evan Carter ⚾️🙂👍. pic.twitter.com/1sKvmZKJYM — thundherr (@TexasAstro) February 29, 2024

Even better things are expected from Carter this season, writes Fox Sports’ Rowan Kavnar.

It has made for a fast rise for a player selected in the second round of the 2000 amateur draft from Elizabethton (Tenn.) High School. Many analysts had predicted that Carter might go in a later round or not even be picked with the draft shortened to five rounds because of the pandemic.

However, in 246 minor-league games over three seasons from 2021-23, Carter batted .285/.410/.459 with 27 homers and 66 stolen bases. He gained the nickname “Full-Count Carter” for frequently working deep counts because of his plate patience.

Carter is projected to bat cleanup and play left field. However, his primary position is center field and Carter could shift there and replace Leody Taveras if the Rangers acquire another hitter this spring.

Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus ranks Carter as the fourth-best prospect in baseball and MLB Pipeline has him at No. 5.

Wyatt Langford Zooms Through System

Langford quickly rose through the farm system last year following the draft. He played three games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, 24 for High-A Hickory, 12 with Double-A Frisco and five with Round Rock.

In the 44 games combined, he hit .360/.480/.677 with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

Langford has continued to rake with the major-league team in exhibition games this spring. He is 6 for 17 (.353) with three homers in six games and the Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland wonders if Langford already has the Cactus League figured out.

Wyatt Langford in 44 games across 4 minor-league levels after getting drafted last year: 10 HR

30 RBI

.360 AVG

1.157 OPS Wyatt Langford this spring: 3 HR

7 RBI

.353 AVG

1.332 OPS Kid can HIT pic.twitter.com/MrJHgaqD4W — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) March 4, 2024

It seems likely that Langford will begin the season as the Rangers’ designated hitter while Carter, Taveras and right fielder Adolis Garcia man the outfield. However, if the Rangers sign DH J.D. Martinez as a free agent, Lankford would likely play left field with Carter moving to center.

Langford hit 26 home runs for Florida as a sophomore in 2022 then went deep 21 times last season. He could fit right into a Rangers lineup whose 233 home runs last season were third in the major leagues.

Langford is rated the second-best prospect in the game by Baseball Prospectus, No. 5 by Baseball America and No. 6 by MLB Pipeline.