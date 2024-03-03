MLB Insider Predicts Two Free Agents to Sign with Rangers

One MLB insider believes the Texas Rangers are ready to improve their roster in their attempt to defend the first World Series title in franchise history.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman predicts left-hander Jordan Montgomery and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, two of the top free agents remaining on the market, will sign with the Rangers. Both Scott Boras clients are looking for a home with opening day less than a month away.

Rangers general manager Chris Young has indicated that his team is basically done acquiring players.

However, Heyman believes Texas could be willing to sign Montgomery to a contract similar to the ones Cody Bellinger agreed with the Chicago Cubs and Matt Chapman signed with the San Francisco Giants. Both Boras clients accepted three-year deals with opt-out clauses following the 2024 and 2005 seasons after failing to land nine-figure contracts as expected.

The 36-year-old Martinez will likely have to accept a one-year deal.

Potential Reunion for Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery played a major role in helping the Rangers to the title last season after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade. He was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular-season starts then had a 3-1 record and 2.90 ERA in the postseason while making five starts and one relief appearance.

The Rangers need starting pitching depth as three of their projected rotation members will start the season on the injured list while recovering from surgery. Max Scherzer (back) is not expected to return until June and Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle – who both had elbow operations – likely won’t pitch until after the All-Star break.

The season-opening rotation is expected to be led by Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray and include lefties Andrew Heaney and Cody Bradford along with Dane Dunning. Eovaldi was the only one of the four to make a postseason start last year while the other three worked in relief.

Heyman believes other teams who could sign Montgomery are the Giants, Boston Red Sox, Cubs, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

J.D. Martinez Would Bolster Strong Lineup

The Rangers finished third in the major leagues in runs per game (5.33) and home runs (233) last season. Adding Martinez would seemingly make a strong lineup even more fearsome.

Martinez was selected to the All-Star Game for the sixth time in his 13-year career last year in his lone season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .271/.321/.572 in 113 games with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Rookie Wyatt Langford is penciled in as the Rangers’ primary DH less than a year after being the fourth overall selection in the amateur draft from the University of Florida. However, he has played just 44 games in professional baseball and the Rangers might want him to gain more seasoning at Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers could also open a spot for Martinez in the lineup by playing Langford in left field, moving rookie Evan Carter from left field to center, and shifting Leodys Taveras into a reserve role.

Heyman lists the Los Angeles Angels, Mets and Giants as other potential destinations for Martinez.