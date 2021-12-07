McDonald’s Majorly Expands Partnership With 23XI Racing

The Golden Arches will return to 23XI Racing in a bigger way during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. McDonald’s has expanded its partnership with the organization to include more races on Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota, as well as several on Kurt Busch’s No. 45 Toyota.

23XI Racing announced the news on Tuesday, December 7, with a press release. The team confirmed that McDonald’s will take over the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for the season-opening Daytona 500 (February 20, FOX) as part of the expanded deal. The press release did not confirm the number of races with McDonald’s as the primary on Wallace’s No. 23, only saying that the restaurant chain will increase its presence.

“McDonald’s has really stepped up over the years and played a large part in my career,” Wallace said in the press release. “Getting McDonald’s back to Victory Lane for the first time since 1994 and having them on our Camry for my first win in the Cup Series this year was really special. To be a part of the McDonald’s family and be involved in programs like Black and Positively Golden and work toward similar goals both on and off the track also means a lot to me. I’m excited to continue to build on our relationship and get the 2022 season started with McDonald’s on our Camry TRD for the Daytona 500 – hopefully with another trip to Victory Lane.”

McDonald’s Joins Monster Energy as a Primary Sponsor for Busch

Let’s go! Thank you @McDonalds for welcoming me to the family. Looking forward to getting on track and accomplishing big things together! https://t.co/vyGN6kUobM — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) December 7, 2021

23XI Racing and Busch already announced that Monster Energy will continue its long-running relationship with the 2004 Cup Series champion. However, McDonald’s will join the energy drink distributor as a primary partner, taking over the No. 45 for multiple races in 2022.

“Racing with Monster Energy over the last decade together has been an incredible ride,” Busch added in the press release. “We win, we have fun, we promote together, and I am very grateful for their partnership. It feels like family racing for them, and I believe McDonald’s will have the same feel. The power of these brands elevates the No. 45 Camry TRD to a top tier level before we even take the green flag. Let’s win!”

Similar to Wallace’s deal, McDonald’s and 23XI Racing did not provide the number of races where the No. 45 will feature the Golden Arches. The press release also did not provide information about the first race when the brand will take over Busch’s stock car.

Wallace Delivered a Historic Win With McDonald’s As His Primary

McDonald’s has worked with Wallace throughout his Cup Series career, dating back to his time with Richard Petty Motorsports. However, he took the relationship to another level during his first season at 23XI Racing by winning his first career Cup Series race and snapping a losing streak for the sponsor.

Wallace won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 4, a race that featured multiple caution flags for incidents on track and just as many weather-related issues. Wallace captured the lead prior to a final red flag brought on by heavy rainfall. Track crews attempted to dry the racing surface to finish out the race, but the mix of rain and approaching darkness forced NASCAR to officially call the race after a long delay, securing Wallace’s first career win.

Crew Chief Robert “Bootie” Baker also secured his first win at NASCAR’s top level, snapping a 483-race winless streak. Finally, Wallace broke the 441-race McDonald’s curse in which drivers with the Golden Arches on their stock cars went winless in the Cup Series. The last McDonald’s car to reach Victory Lane featured Jimmy Spencer as the driver. He won the 1994 DieHard 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on July 24, 1994.

