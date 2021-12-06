Joe Gibbs Racing Reveals Martin Truex Jr.’s Next Gen Scheme

Another NASCAR Cup Series team has revealed its primary Next Gen scheme. Joe Gibbs Racing has shown off the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry that Martin Truex Jr. will drive for the majority of the 2022 Cup Series season.

The championship-winning organization unveiled the new scheme on Monday, December 6, to set the stage for the upcoming season. The scheme is largely the same as the previous iteration with the Tracker Off Road logo on the rear fenders. However, there is now a large Bass Pro Shops logo on the door behind the number.

The Resers Fine Foods logo, which previously sat in front of the door numbers, now has a new location. The prepared foods company is now on the bottom of the rear fender where a small Bass Pro Shops logo used to sit.

Truex ran a Bass Pro Shops scheme for 23 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Though he had some alternate versions based on the different race themes. For example, his Coca-Cola 600 scheme was red, white, and blue with stars. Bass Pro Shops also highlighted Sherry Strong and its creator, cancer survivor Sherry Pollex, with a special scheme at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex Has Achieved Considerable Success With Bass Pro Shops

Truex has worked with Bass Pro Shops since the 2004 season, his first full-time run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The outdoor retailer joined Truex for 16 of the 34-race schedule, which included wins at Memphis and Talladega. Truex ended the season as the champion after he finished 230 points ahead of Kyle Busch.

Bass Pro Shops has continued to work with Truex throughout his career, resulting in a second Xfinity Series championship (2005) and the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series championship. Bass Pro Shops also joined Truex in Victory Lane after his very first Cup Series win — Dover International Speedway on June 4, 2007.

Truex ended the 2021 season second in points behind Kyle Larson, his third time finishing second in the past five seasons. Now he will pursue more wins and a potential return to the championship four while showcasing the Next Gen Bass Pro Shops Toyota.

Truex Previously Reached an Extension With Another Sponsor

Bass Pro Shops will not be the only returning sponsor that will run a primary scheme with Truex. Auto-Owners Insurance also announced an extension with the No. 19 team that will include even more races as the primary partner.

Joe Gibbs Racing broke the news with a short Twitter video on August 19. Truex shook up and opened what appeared to be a bottle of champagne, but a large amount of confetti flew out of the bottle instead of liquid.

Auto-Owners Insurance did not provide the exact number of races that will feature the blue color scheme. The company joined Truex for seven races in 2021, a list that includes the win at Darlington Raceway on May 9.

“I’m so thankful for Auto-Owners and what they have meant to me both on and off the track,” Truex said in a press release on August 19, courtesy of NBC Sports. “Everyone at Auto-Owners has treated me like family since day one and they continue to be a huge part of what we do at JGR and also with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

“We’ve been able to do a lot of cool things with Auto-Owners over the years – whether it be the fundraisers or showcasing our foundation on the car and this year, they helped me check the Truck Series win off my bucket list. I’m excited to keep that going and hopefully bring them a lot more wins in the future.”

