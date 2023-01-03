1 of Chase Elliott’s Partners Will Not Return in 2023

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a different look in 2023. One of the primary partners, A Shoc Energy, will not return for its annual two Cup Series races.

There were questions about A Shoc Energy’s status with the team on January 3. There were some fans that noticed the absence of the company’s logo on the Hendrick Motorsports website. Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal then reported later in the day that the company would not return to the team after its previous deal expired.

The company’s tenure at Hendrick Motorsports comes to an end after four Cup Series races and one Camping World Truck Series race. Chase Elliott’s best Cup performance with the partner took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 when he won the pole for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and finished seventh overall.

A Shoc Energy Joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021

Elliott has featured multiple beverage companies during his time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Prior to 2021, the reigning Most Popular Driver featured Mountain Dew on both the No. 24 Chevrolet and the No. 9 Chevrolet.

The situation changed after the 2020 season in which Elliott showcased Mountain Dew schemes on two separate tracks. The company departed Hendrick Motorsports and then A Shoc Energy replaced it as one of the reigning champion’s primary partners.

Elliott first debuted the black and red A Shoc Energy scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He then brought it back later in the season at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 2022 season featured a new scheme for the No. 9 Chevrolet. Instead of sticking with the red and black colors, A Shoc added some orange, yellow, and white to the stock car while shaking up its look. Elliott used this wildly different scheme at Richmond Raceway and Daytona International Speedway.

Elliott Showcased A Shoc Energy in Other Racing Series

NASCAR is not the only place where Elliott showed off A Shoc Energy. The company also served as one of his primary partners in some unique locations. This includes the 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals.

Similarly, A Shoc Energy was on the firesuit as Elliott took on Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross in 2021. He headed to The Florida International Rally & Motorsport Park after the Cup Series season, and he experienced his first time catching air in the Subaru star car.

Elliott returned to Nitro Rallycross in 2022, this time at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix. He drove the all-electric FC1-X, which had an A Shoc Energy livery. HendrickCars.com also had a spot on the vehicle as Elliott tried to secure a spot in the main event.

A Shoc Energy will no longer be a key partner at Hendrick Motorsports, but the company will continue to have a presence in motorsports and in action sports.

Back in January 2022, A Shoc Energy signed a historic eight-figure, multi-year deal with Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. This is the company behind Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross, and Street League Skateboarding.

As part of the deal, A Shoc Energy served as the title sponsor for Nitro Circus’ North American run in 2022. It was also the primary sponsor of the guest car in Nitro Rallycross that featured Elliott as one of its drivers.