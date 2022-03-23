Chase Elliott Has a Wildly Different Scheme for Richmond Race

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a very different look for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on April 3. Chase Elliott will debut his 2022 A Shoc Energy scheme, which is wildly different than past versions.

Hendrick Motorsports provided the first look at Elliott’s scheme on March 23. The No. 9 will feature several colors, including a gradient that changes from red to yellow. The A Shoc Energy branding will take center stage on the hood and on the sides of the stock car while NAPA Auto Parts, Hooters, UniFirst, and LLumar will have associate partner logos.

The Toyota Owners 400 on April 3 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX) will only be the first race featuring the new version of the A Shoc Energy scheme. Elliott and the No. 9 team will also bring it back for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 27.

First, however, Elliott will head to Circuit of the Americas on March 27 with a different look on the No. 9. He will showcase LLumar Window Film during the second Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas while trying to take the company back to Victory Lane for the second consecutive season.

The Scheme Continues Elliott’s Newer Relationship With A Shoc

The 2021 season featured A Shoc Energy making its debut on the No. 9 as part of a two-race primary deal. The company was a new addition to Elliott’s list of partners, joining mainstays in NAPA, Kelley Blue Book, and Hooters.

When Hendrick Motorsports announced that A Shoc had joined the fold on January 12, 2021, the organization provided some important details. Chief among them was that A Shoc Energy had inked a multi-year deal that included two races in 2021 and two races in 2022, as well as a season-long role as an associate partner.

Elliott showcased a black and red version of the A Shoc Energy scheme during two races in 2021. He debuted the company during the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finished seventh overall while Kurt Busch won. He then brought the scheme back for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway where he finished 18th overall.

Elliott Will Pursue a Career-First at Richmond Raceway

Elliott has achieved a considerable amount in NASCAR. He has an Xfinity Series title, an All-Star Race win, 13 Cup Series wins, and a Cup Series title. However, he has not secured a win at Richmond Raceway.

Elliott has made 12 total Cup Series starts at the Virginia short track during his career, and he has posted five top-10 finishes (41.7%). His career-best finish is a runner-up in 2018 behind Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch.

The Dawsonville native actually only has one win at a short track. He captured the 2020 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway when he needed to secure his spot in the championship four. He led 236 of the 500 laps and punched his ticket to the season finale after entering the weekend 25 points below the cutline. Elliott went on to win his first career title the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

