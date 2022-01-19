A Shoc Energy Inks Historic Deal With Thrill One

One of Chase Elliott‘s primary partners in the NASCAR Cup Series has just signed a historic deal. A Shoc Energy, an energy drink backed by Keurig Dr. Pepper, signed an eight-figure, multi-year agreement with Thrill One Sports & Entertainment.

A Shoc Energy issued a press release on January 19 and confirmed that this deal with the company behind Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, and Nitro Rallycross is the largest in action sports history. Part of this deal will include title sponsorship for Nitro Circus’ 2022 North American tour and on the Nitro RX #GoNitro car that both Elliott and Kyle Busch drove during their NRX debuts.

“We’re very excited to announce this transformative, multi-year agreement. Both Thrill One and A SHOC are driven by a passion for progression and challenging the status quo,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. “As athletes continue to push the envelope, they increasingly look for new ways to maximize their performance in a healthy manner. A SHOC shares our vision for the advancement of action sports from the grassroots to the professional ranks, and has committed to investing in our athletes, events, and content through this landmark partnership.”

A Shoc Will Also Return to Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet

Along with inking a historic deal with Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, A Shoc Energy will also return to Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro after a two-race debut during the 2021 season.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on January 12 that A Shoc Energy had signed a multi-year deal with Elliott and the No. 9 team. The energy drink brand would take over the stock car for two races in 2021 and two races in 2022. The deal also included associate sponsorship for the entirety of both seasons.

Elliott debuted the No. 9 A Shoc Energy during the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11, 2021. He finished seventh overall while Kurt Busch reached Victory Lane. Elliott reunited with A Shoc Energy during the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 4, 2021.

Hendrick Motorsports has not revealed when Elliott will debut the 2022 A Shoc Energy Chevrolet Camaro. Though the team confirmed that another partner, Hooters, will take over the No. 9 at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5, at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16.

The Partnership Takes Place Amid Another Major Change

A Shoc taking over as the official energy drink sponsor of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment follows another major change. Travis Pastrana, a key figure behind Nitro Rallycross and Nitro Circus announced on January 10 that he and Red Bull had parted ways. He moved over and became part of the Black Rifle Coffee Company family.

Between Pastrana’s move to BRCC and Thrill One Sports & Entertainment partnering with A Shoc Energy, there are now some major players in place for dozens of events in 2022 and beyond. These two massive brands will help make Nitro Circus, NRX, and Street League Skateboarding events possible while simultaneously providing a considerable amount of caffeine options.

The 2022 NRX season, in particular, will feature an expanded schedule as the new partners make their mark. There will now be 10 rounds, including multiple international stops, after the successful five-round inaugural season.

