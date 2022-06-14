Alpha Prime Racing Adds Record-Setting Female Racer

Alpha Prime Racing has just made a major move. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team has added record-setting racer, Julia Landauer, to the driver lineup for the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race on July 16.

APR announced the news on Tuesday, June 14. The team revealed that Landauer, who most recently competed in the 2020 NASCAR Euro Series championship, will take over the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro with Boss Beauties and GarageXYZ as her primary partners. She will make her Xfinity Series debut while securing the first NFT partners in APR history.

“We’ve been trying to get Julia in our racecar all year long,” said Tommy Joe Martins, GM of Alpha Prime Racing, in a press release. “Ever since her days in a NASCAR West car, I felt like she deserved an opportunity at this level. I am really glad we were able to put it all together and give her a shot here at Alpha Prime.”

Landauer has made waves in several different series. Her fifth-place finish in the 2020 NASCAR Euro Series championship was the highest ever by an American competitor. She was also the first and youngest female champion in the Skip Barber Racing Series at the age of 14.

Landauer Has Several Top-10 Finishes in ARCA West

Landauer has competed in several racing series throughout her life, including the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and what is now the ARCA Menards Series West. Her run includes a top-10 at Bristol Motor Speedway and a top-10 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. She also became the first female driver in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history to lead a lap.

Landauer contended numerous times during her two full-time seasons in the ARCA Menards Series West. She posted 13 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives in 2016 while driving for Mike Curb’s team. These stats include a runner-up behind Todd Gilliland at Meridian Speedway in Idaho.

Landauer returned to the series in 2017 for another 14-race season. She joined Sunrise Ford Racing and posted another seven top-10 finishes. She only had one top-five, a fifth-place finish at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, Ore.

The two-year tenure in what is now the ARCA Menards Series West did not lead to any wins, but Landauer performed consistently. She finished all 28 races and posted an average finish of 9.0 overall.

Landauer Will Make Her Return to New Hampshire

While Landauer has no previous experience in the Xfinity Series, she has a previous start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. She suited up for a 2017 race at the 1.058-mile track during the 2017 K&N Pro Series East — now ARCA Menards Series East — season.

The New York native joined Troy Cline’s team for two races in 2017. She kicked off her run with a seventh-place finish, but her trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway came to an end after 14 laps due to overheating issues.

Landauer will now return to the track while making her Xfinity Series debut. She will gain more experience during a 30-minute practice session on July 15, followed immediately by single-car qualifying. Landauer will then compete in the 200-lap Xfinity Series race while facing off with some of the best drivers in the series.

