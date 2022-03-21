Rajah Caruth Reveals Full Schedule for Xfinity Series Debut

Alpha Prime Racing has just answered an important question. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team has revealed Rajah Caruth‘s full schedule for his debut season.

The two-car operation dropped the news on Monday, March 21, and confirmed that Caruth will make his Xfinity Series debut on April 2 at Richmond Raceway. He will compete in the short track race before heading to the Monster Mile (Dover International Speedway) on April 30.

The ARCA Menards Series driver will round out his debut schedule with four more races — Pocono Raceway (July 23), Kansas Speedway (September 10), Martinsville Speedway (October 29), and Phoenix Raceway (November 5). His schedule will feature a healthy mix of short tracks and intermediates, as well as a 2.5-miler in Pocono. However, his debut season will not feature any road courses.

While Caruth has prepared for his move to the Xfinity Series, he has focused on the ARCA Menards Series. He has made two starts during the 2022 season while driving for Rev Racing. He finished 11th at Daytona International Speedway before capturing fourth at Phoenix Raceway.

Caruth Was the First New Driver To Join Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing, which features numerous drivers on a rotating schedule, started out with only one car and three main drivers. Co-owners Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella were set to split the schedule, along with Caruth.

The team announced on August 30 that the Rev Racing driver would make his Xfinity Series debut on a limited schedule while preparing for a full-time move in 2023. The press release from Alpha Prime Racing did not reveal Caruth’s full schedule; it only said that he would suit up for races at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, and Dover International Speedway while potentially adding more based on sponsorship opportunities.

Alpha Prime Racing made major changes after making the initial announcement, including expanding to two full-time cars with multiple guest drivers. However, the organization continued to plan for Caruth’s debut, which would provide him with multiple opportunities to gain crucial experience for the future.

Another Duo Will Compete To Cap Off March

🚨 RAWE. CEEK. 🚨 It is officially time for @COTA! pic.twitter.com/P9XyRwxrc4 — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) March 21, 2022

While Caruth will take over one of the Alpha Prime Racing vehicles at Richmond Raceway, there will be a different driver first making his debut with the team. Josh Bilicki will take over the No. 45 for the trip to Circuit of the Americas.

Bilicki, who secured a top-10 finish for DGM Racing at Daytona International Speedway, will make six total starts for Alpha Prime Racing during the 2022 season. The Texas road course race will be his first start for the team, and he will join another driver with experience across numerous series.

Sage Karam, who made his Alpha Prime Racing debut at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, will return to the No. 44 for the second consecutive week. He will partner with Bilicki at Circuit of the Americas after securing stage points at Atlanta Motor Speedway and flirting with a top-10 finish before a crash collected him and multiple other drivers.

