Alpha Prime Racing & Ryan Ellis Bring New Sponsor to NASCAR

Alpha Prime Racing and Ryan Ellis continue to bring new sponsors into the world of stock car racing. The latest example is Raising Cane’s, a Louisiana-based chicken fingers restaurant chain.

APR announced the news on April 17. The Xfinity Series team said that Raising Cane’s will take over the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway while making its first foray into the world of NASCAR. APR also showcased the new scheme, which features a red and yellow base with black flames.

“Honestly, it’s pretty surreal talking about this,” Ellis said in a statement. “I’ve been a huge fan of Raising Cane’s since I first tried it a long time ago. They offer craveable chicken finger meals, and I’ve always been impressed by their speed and service.

“I listened to Todd Graves’ [Founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s] podcast with Theo Von, and it was so cool hearing his story and how Cane’s got its start. I know that NASCAR fans are customers of Raising Cane’s, and I hope that their love of the brand will continue to grow with Raising Cane’s entry into the sport.”

There Was a Unique Backstory To This Partnership

There are several ways to secure sponsors in NASCAR. Some brands flock to specific teams while others follow specific drivers throughout their careers. Ellis, in particular, revealed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he spends countless hours working the phones and trying to secure sponsors for the No. 43 team.

“Obviously, I think I’m a good driver, as good as any other driver out there,” Ellis told Heavy in early March. “Any driver would say that, but my unique selling proposition — my USP — is just that I have these processes. I’ve worked in marketing and I’m more willing, I think, to spend [more] time than other drivers are with their sponsors and finding sponsors.”

There is a unique backstory behind this partnership with Raising Cane’s, one that shows the positive side of social media. Ellis tweeted out a photo on March 4 that showed the No. 43 team eating at the chicken finger restaurant after a race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He added the caption, “Sponsor us @raisingcanes.”

This tweet, as well as another sent during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, played a direct role in Ellis filling an open spot on the No. 43 Chevrolet for the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. It also helped Alpha Prime Racing continue to introduce new partners to NASCAR, following the likes of ShineWater and Heartbeat Hot Sauce.

Ellis Can Now Make Another Start at Talladega Superspeedway

Sponsorship is the most important factor in NASCAR in terms of driver opportunities. There are countless talented drivers that don’t get opportunities because they simply don’t have the sponsors to offset the costs involved.

Having an open spot on the No. 43 would have been a significant hurdle for Alpha Prime Racing and Ellis to overcome. Now that Raising Cane’s has jumped on board for the superspeedway race, they can put more focus on trying to deliver a solid performance.

Ellis has made two previous Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway. His first was in 2016 as he finished 35th due to an engine issue in the No. 97 Chevrolet.

The second start was in 2022 as Ellis ran a part-time schedule with Alpha Prime Racing. He finished 32nd after being involved in two different multi-car incidents that collected several drivers.