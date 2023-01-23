New Sponsor Joins NASCAR To Support Ryan Ellis

Alpha Prime Racing driver Ryan Ellis keeps adding sponsors for the 2023 Xfinity Series season. He has helped a new company move into NASCAR.

Alpha Prime Racing announced the news on January 23 with a press release. The team announced that ShineWater, a ready-to-drink hydration beverage with 100% of the daily recommended vitamin D dosage, will take over the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro during the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, 2023.

As part of the announcement, APR also provided the first look at the No. 43 ShineWater Chevrolet. The stock car will feature a white scheme with blue splashes of color. There will also be massive ShineWater logos on the hood and sides.

So excited to welcome @DrinkShineWater to our sponsorship family! They have the only ready-to-drink hydration beverage with 100% of the recommended vitamin D dosage in a single bottle. Head out, grab some ShineWater, and get ready for @LVMotorSpeedway!https://t.co/83ZddwQylA pic.twitter.com/RGxWtMVKhR — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) January 23, 2023

“I’m so excited to announce this partnership with ShineWater,” Ellis said in a press release. “I found ShineWater very recently at a local Food Lion near my house and immediately fell in love with the taste and everything that the brand stands for. Like many others during the pandemic, I did a lot of research on the benefits of vitamin D and I have been taking daily supplements to make sure that I get my daily dose of sunshine even on days I am mostly inside.

“As a new parent, I’ve been focusing on keeping my immune system strong so I have the energy to chase my daughter around the house and obviously, train for the racing season. It’s great to partner with another brand that I truly believe in. I really hope that we can grow this partnership into more races in 2023 and future years.”

The Return to Las Vegas Is Fitting for Ellis

ShineWater taking over the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a fitting choice. The Nevada track is the location where Ellis made his Alpha Prime Racing debut during the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

Ellis took over the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro during the spring trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He qualified 35th overall and then he kept the car clean while avoiding multiple incidents. Ellis ultimately crossed the finish line 13th overall, which was the best outing of his career.

Ellis made 10 more starts for APR during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He added four more top-20 finishes, including a 13th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Now he will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of an expanded schedule that features an estimated 24 starts. Six of these starts will feature Keen Parts while another will feature ShineWater.

Ellis Will Revisit West Coast Tracks During the 2023 Season

The debut of ShineWater will actually take place during Ellis’ third start of the year. He will kick off the season at Daytona International Speedway before taking on the entire West Coast swing and Circuit of the Americas.

Ellis will be a key driver as Alpha Prime Racing expands for the 2023 season. The organization revealed on December 20 that it will field three full-time entries for the first time. Ellis will be the anchor driver of the No. 43 while Jeffrey Earnhardt will be the full-time driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet.

The list of confirmed drivers also includes a returning competitor in Sage Karam, who delivered a fifth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, Leland Honeyman Jr. will make his Xfinity Series debut while making “select starts” for the organization. Finally, Stefan Parsons will make his return to Alpha Prime Racing for select starts after making 12 starts for the team in 2022.