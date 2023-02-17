Ryan Ellis’ Sponsor Pulls Off Unique Crossover Weekend

Heartbeat Hot Sauce will branch out for the 2023 season. The sponsor will return to support Alpha Prime Racing in NASCAR while simultaneously taking on another series.

The Canada-based hot sauce company, which made its debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022, will be back as a primary partner of Ryan Ellis. The company will take over his Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18.

That same day, Monster Energy Supercross team (250) Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha will run a matching livery. Riders Dominque Thury and Cole Thompson will also have matching gear as they compete in Oakland, Cali.

THE SECRET IS OUT!@officialleatt absolutely knocked this limited edition Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. X @ryanellisracing tribute gear out of the park! This gear not only celebrates the beginning of NASCAR season, but also Ryan Ellis’ 100th career start. And we can’t lie, it was love… https://t.co/2UYK8QSfVF pic.twitter.com/KvKyaQrctU — TEAM SOLITAIRE (@teamsolitaireSX) February 17, 2023

This round of the Supercross schedule was originally scheduled for January 14, but it was rescheduled to February 18 due to persistent rain and flooding. Now, it sets up a unique crossover for Heartbeat Hot Sauce.

“When we decided to form Heartbeat Motorsports, the idea was to create an umbrella that all our sponsored athletes could come together under and feel part of a larger project,” said Heartbeat founder Al Bourbouhakis in a statement.

Take a look at how @ryanellisracing's Heartbeat Hot Sauce #43 was wrapped before @DAYTONA! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I6MkA5im8s — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) February 16, 2023

“Something beyond just their own discipline of racing. A team feeling is what we hoped for. This weekend we’re going to see two of the highest levels of professional motorsports competing in their respective events but simultaneously bearing our brand’s name and a common livery, it’s hard to articulate the feeling that gives me.

“As a brand owner but also a huge fan of these sports this is so far beyond what I thought was possible. This truly validates the concept of our motorsports program and at such a high level, it’s so incredible. I’ve never been more proud of the organizations we work with and the individuals behind them that have made this all possible. We have a legitimate team as we dreamt we would. This weekend we will literally watch a dream come true.”

The Oakland round of Supercross will air on February 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Peacock will provide coverage. CNBC will re-air the round on February 19 at 12 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT. The Xfinity Series race will air on February 18 at 5 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage.

Ellis Hits a Career Milestone at Daytona International Speedway

The race at the Florida track will be important for Ellis. It will be his first of “at least 24” starts in the No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro. It will also mark an important milestone in his career.

Ellis enters the 2023 Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 with 99 career starts across the three national series. 26 were in the Craftsman Truck Series, 67 were in the Xfinity Series, and six were in the Cup Series. Now he will hit number 100 while reuniting with Heartbeat Hot Sauce and Alpha Prime Racing.

Time to level up! 🚗🚗🚗@ryanellisracing will pilot a third car for Alpha Prime Racing in at least 24 races with the #43 in 2023. The driver of the remaining 9 races will be announced at a later date. pic.twitter.com/eCoFJoc1l6 — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) December 20, 2022

“Being a small part of the growth of Heartbeat Hot Sauce has been so cool,” Ellis said in a statement. “First off, I truly do love the hot sauce so I love having another sponsor I can organically plug and market. Secondly, to see their brand continue to invest in all types and levels of motorsports is amazing. Not many people are willing to help racers as they climb motorsports ladders, but Heartbeat has shown that they’re truly a brand that wants to be a part of supporting people’s careers and have fun along the way.

“I wish we had more folks like them in the racing world. To be able to carry the Heartbeat colors at Daytona, the biggest race of our season, is amazing. It’s a track I dreamt of racing at growing up and I’ve played this race out every night since we signed the deal late last year. It’s the biggest opportunity I’ve ever had — and it’s because of Heartbeat Hot Sauce’s investment in me and my team that we have that.”

Ellis’ First Race With Heartbeat Hot Sauce Was at Another Track

The 2022 season provided Heartbeat’s first opportunity to partner with Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing. This debut took place during the spring trip to Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022.

Ellis lined up 32nd overall in the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro and he made it through the end of Stage 1. However, the situation changed with a multi-car crash that collected him and five other drivers. The team attempted to make repairs, but they did not beat the DVP clock.

The Virginia native now has another opportunity ahead of him. He will reunite with Heartbeat Hot Sauce at Daytona International Speedway, a track where he has two Xfinity Series starts. He finished 15th for Rick Ware Racing in 2016 and then 30th for BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2018 due to a crash.