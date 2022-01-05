Alpha Prime Racing Reveals Second Car Number

Alpha Prime Racing has just provided a big piece of information about the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup. The team has revealed that its second entry will feature No. 45 on the doors and roof.

Alpha Prime Racing, the team co-owned by Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella, used the calendar for the big reveal. APR celebrated only 45 days remaining until the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway and then confirmed that the No. 45 part-time entry will join the full-time No. 44 in 2022.

🗓 Today marks 45 days until we go racing at @DAYTONA which feels appropriate considering our second car number!#BeefItsWhatsForDinner300 pic.twitter.com/E1YOoZ0lMT — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) January 5, 2022

The No. 45 has featured several drivers in the Xfinity Series. Charlie Luck made the most starts in the entry with 97 total races, 34 top-10 finishes, and four top-fives. The late Adam Petty made 40 starts of his own with four top-10s and three top-fives.

The list of drivers also includes Patty Moise, Kyle Petty, Josh Bilicki, Jimmy Spencer, and Jeff Burton among many others. However, none of the drivers ever reached Victory Lane while in control of the No. 45 Busch Series/Xfinity Series car.

The No. 45 Will Only Run a Limited Schedule

While a variety of drivers will alternate starts in the full-time No. 44 Chevrolet, there will be a different setup for the No. 45. This second entry will only compete on a part-time basis during the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

Martins provided the schedule update during a sitdown with Michael Carey of TobyChristie.com. He explained that the No. 45 will compete at the superspeedways, such as Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Martins added that the rest of the schedule would depend on some other factors, including sponsor requirements.

Martins’ estimate in his November sitdown was that Alpha Prime Racing would have two cars at six to eight events on the Xfinity Series schedule. He added that multiple cars at the various road courses could be an option for the organization.

While there is no set schedule for Alpha Prime Racing’s second entry, this information will surface at a later date. For now, the team can celebrate the chance to bring back the No. 45 for a select number of events.

The No. 45 Will Return in 2 National Series

With Alpha Prime Racing securing the No. 45 for its second entry, there are now two series that will feature the return of the long-dormant number. The NASCAR Cup Series will also see the return of the No. 45 with Kurt Busch as the driver for 23XI Racing.

The Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan co-owned team made the big reveal on August 27 with a special video. Busch walked off of an airplane in his full firesuit, and then he posed next to the Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD that featured No. 45 on the doors.

Kyle Petty responded to the return of the No. 45 and revealed that he had given his blessing to 23XI Racing to use the number. He was the last person to use the number, starting near the end of the 2000 season after his son Adam tragically passed away in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on May 12, 2000. Once Petty walked away from the Cup Series after the 2008 season, the number remained dormant.

READ NEXT: Mason Massey Celebrates ‘Family Atmosphere’ at DGM Racing