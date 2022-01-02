Kaulig Racing Sets Bold New Year’s Resolutions

2022 has just begun, and one NASCAR Xfinity Series team has already set some bold New Year’s resolutions. Kaulig Racing has listed four main resolutions, with a return to the championship four as the biggest of them all.

The third resolution on the list, placing multiple drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship four, is very bold. However, it is by no means out of the realm of possibility. Kaulig Racing put one driver in the championship four in 2021 with AJ Allmendinger, who had five wins, and nearly had a second with Justin Haley.

The lineup will be different in 2022 with Haley moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series. Though the team will have a more than capable replacement in reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, who moves over to the No. 11 after one year with Joe Gibbs Racing. He only has one career win, but it took place at the best possible time considering that he won the championship race.

Another Resolution Focused on a New Driver

A key part of the New Year’s resolutions focused on a new addition to the roster. Kaulig Racing specifically mentioned Landon Cassill, who will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet and run full-time with Voyager Digital as his primary partner.

Learning more about cryptocurrency was the first resolution. Understandable considering Cassill’s passion for the topic and Voyager Digital’s role as a cryptocurrency platform.

The second — and more important resolution — focused on Cassill’s production on the track. The veteran driver has made 176 starts in his Xfinity Series career split between multiple teams, but he has not reached Victory Lane. Kaulig Racing wants to change that, and the team has taken a step toward this goal by putting Cassill in a winning vehicle.

Jeb Burton, the previous driver of the No. 10, won at Talladega Superspeedway and ended the year with 16 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. Cassill will have the opportunity to meet or surpass this level of production during his first season with Kaulig Racing.

The Final Resolution Will Be Difficult to Achieve

While the first three resolutions are very straightforward, the fourth is quite different. Kaulig Racing wants to exceed everyone’s expectations, but how exactly will the team achieve this goal?

An Xfinity Series organization since 2016, Kaulig Racing has made strides over the years while reaching Victory Lane a total of 14 times. The 2021 season was the most successful as all three full-time drivers won a race and reached the playoffs.

Kaulig Racing is no longer an under-the-radar organization, especially with Allmendinger returning on a full-time basis and two veteran contenders joining him in the lineup. The team will enter the 2022 campaign as one of the championship favorites, so it will be far more difficult to exceed these sky-high expectations.

The best way to meet this resolution is to reach the championship four with at least two of the drivers, but it will only be the start. The main driver that reaches the championship will have to finish higher than fourth in points and potentially even win the Xfinity Series title in order to truly exceed expectations.

