Alpha Prime Racing Signs Road Course Ace for Multiple Races

Alpha Prime Racing has signed another driver for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Andy Lally, a veteran driver who excels at road courses, will join the organization on a multi-race deal, per a reveal by TobyChristie.com.

The outlet broke the news on Monday, October 1, and announced that Lally will join forces with team co-owners Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella. He will run all six road courses on the Xfinity Series schedule — Circuit of the Americas, Portland International Raceway, Road America, Indianapolis Road Course, Watkins Glen International, and the Charlotte Roval.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Lally told TobyChristie.com. “Caesar has been on me the past few months about what they’ve got going on with APR and how he wanted me to get involved. After spending some time at the shop and getting to know Tommy Joe a bit, I can tell they’re serious.”

Lally Has Strong Performances at Road Courses

Adding Lally to the roster only puts more attention on Alpha Prime Racing considering the veteran’s history at road courses. Lally has run a multitude of races across all three national series and has posted multiple top-10 and top-five finishes.

Lally’s strong performances have taken place at a variety of tracks, including Watkins Glen International, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Road America, and the Daytona Road Course. This list includes a pair of fifth-place runs at Mid-Ohio for Our Motorsports (2017 and 2021), a fifth at Road America in 2020, and a fifth at Daytona in 2020.

Lally will have the opportunity to continue this streak of strong performances when he joins Alpha Prime Racing and climbs into the No. 44 Chevrolet. His first shot will be at Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2022. He previously finished 18th in his first-ever race at the Texas road course on May 22, 2021.

Lally Will Be Part of a Rotating Cast of Drivers

The 46-year-old driver will be one of the multiple drivers that drive the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing entry during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He will run the road courses while Martins, Bacarella, and Drive for Diversity‘s Rajah Caruth all make multiple starts of their own.

Alpha Prime Racing announced on August 30 that Caruth will run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series while focusing on a full-time ARCA Menards Series season in 2022. He will control the No. 44 for races at Martinsville Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. The team noted that other starts could be possible based on the available sponsorship.

“Rajah is the future for us,” Martins said in a press release on August 30. “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know him and his dad, Roger, over the last few months and they are exactly the type of people we want to be a part of Alpha Prime Racing. Rajah has his whole career in front of him. I’m just honored they trust us to be one of his first steps.”

Martins and Bacarella will both make a handful of starts during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. They have not finalized their respective schedules just yet, but Martins explained in the press release that he aims to run 10-15 races.

