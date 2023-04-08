AM Racing Supports Future NASCAR Drivers With Major Expansion

AM Racing is in the midst of its first NASCAR Xfinity Series season, but the organization has expanded once again. It will make a major move into the world of dirt racing.

AM Racing announced the news on April 8 ahead of the Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt). The organization announced the launch of the AM Racing Dirt Division, which will “offer turn-key dirt modifieds rentals for various modified events and divisions across the Southeast.”

According to the press release, driver Austin Wayne Self will be in charge of this operation. He will manage the AM Racing Dirt Division while also continuing to compete in dirt races across the Southeast.

“I am proud of how quickly we have grown our AM Racing Dirt Division,” Self said in a press release. “We have been quietly fielding entries for drivers for the past couple of months until we felt like we were ready to launch our Dirt Division publicly.

“Thanks to our managing partner Buck Stevens, I feel like we are in good shape to help build another branch of our AM Racing team that will not only help drivers who come through our front door on the asphalt side, but also have a foundation where we can host dirt racers from across the country.”

The Focus Remains on Supporting Other Drivers

There are multiple reasons why Self and AM Racing have focused on putting together the AM Racing Dirt Division. Having the opportunity to contend in another form of motorsports is one, but the team also wants to facilitate racing opportunities.

AM Racing has vehicles that contend in multiple series. This list includes the ARCA Menards Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and Xfinity Series. According to the press release from AM Racing, the goal is to help racers contend for wins in dirt events and then help them secure opportunities in asphalt competitions.

“AM Racing has built a foundation where we supply cars not only on the dirt but also in ARCA, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Self continued.

“We can be a great stepping-stone for any driver who puts the time, effort, and financial resources into their development in their hopeful journey to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Self Stepped Away From Full-Time NASCAR Competition

The Texas native has been AM Racing’s main driver for several seasons. He has made 146 Craftsman Truck Series starts and 51 ARCA Menards Series starts while achieving some success. However, he has remained away from the national NASCAR series in 2023.

AM Racing has relied on Brett Moffitt to drive the full-time Xfinity Series entry while multiple drivers have made starts for the team in the Craftsman Truck Series. Meanwhile, Self has focused on putting together this program and contending for wins.

“Austin has done a terrific job diving into helping launch AM Racing’s Dirt Division,” said team principal Kevin Cywinski. “Austin will have an opportunity to compete in NASCAR again, but for now, he is taking our newest program and making sure we can unload, be competitive, and win races.

“Austin has already proven that with wins in the American Racer Modified Tour at Harris Speedway in March and most recently last weekend at Lake View Motor Speedway, but now we have the inventory to expand our program to allow other drivers that same opportunity.”