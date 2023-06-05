Andy Lally Makes Cup Series Return With Expanded Schedule

The 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year is making a return. Andy Lally has joined forces with Camping World and Rick Ware Racing for a multi-race schedule.

According to a press release, Lally will take over the No. 15 Ford Mustang for the Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 11. He will then take on every other road course race remaining on the schedule.

This list includes the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13, Watkins Glen International on August 20, and the Charlotte Roval on October 8.

“This is obviously an incredible opportunity and I am very thankful to Rick, RWR, and Camping World for making this all come together in a very short amount of time,” Lally said in a press release.

“So many of my chances to race in NASCAR have been one-race deals. With five races now, I get to really focus and embed myself with a team to develop a stronger communication and understanding of each other, as well as learning what the NextGen car likes on road courses.”

Lally has only made one start in the Next Gen era. He joined Live Fast Motorsports at Circuit of the Americas during the 2022 season while replacing an injured Kyle Tilley, but he finished 39th after a suspension issue ended his day.

A Former NASCAR Series Sponsor Quickly Jumped on Board

The decorated sports car racer did not have the easiest time putting this deal together. He actually had to go on Twitter on May 24 and try to find sponsors to support his return to the Cup Series.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis saw the tweet, and he first responded by asking about the team. Three days later, he confirmed on Twitter that he would take care of Lally’s sponsorship for this opportunity.

Fast-forward to June 5, and Lally is now preparing for his second-ever Next Gen race. He will take on a California road course where he has one Cup Series start, and he will showcase a Camping World scheme. Lally will then take on four more road course races as part of the partnership.

“This all came about because I wrote a note across my social media channels explaining I had an opportunity to return to the NASCAR Cup Series,” Lally added in the press release.

“I was thrilled when Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World, reached out and committed to all five road course races with Camping World as the primary sponsor. It blew my mind. I can’t thank Marcus and the Camping World family enough.”

Lally’s Number Will Change During This Schedule

Lally will take on Sonoma while driving the No. 15 Ford Mustang, but he will use a different number for two other events. The reason is that he will be teammates with a former Formula One World Champion.

Rick Ware Racing announced on March 9 that Jenson Button would make his Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas while working with Mobil 1 as his primary partner. He would also compete in the Chicago Street Race and the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

With Button taking over the No. 15 Ford Mustang for two events, Lally will move over to the No. 51 Ford Mustang. He will also likely move from crew chief Jerry Kelley to Billy Plourde for these two events.